Delta Data's Dividend Calendar Tool Automates Management of Overwhelming Year End Security Dividend Payouts

12/03/2019 | 12:20pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Data has released an online calendar tool to enable banks, record keepers, broker dealers, insurance companies, and financial professionals in the pooled investment fund industry, to manage the whopping 38,000 periodic distribution events in December, as well as those scheduled for the rest of the year. The Delta Data Dividend Calendar is available now, at a 10% discount during the month of December. Delta Data is a leading provider of software and data management solutions for the pooled investment fund industry, including dividend processing software and dividend distribution data.

Delta Data’s All-encompassing annual calendar tracks every fund’s payout and enables exact income processing for trust companies, recordkeepers, and broker dealers. The calendar alerts users to payouts in advance by projecting forward all dividend events over the next 13 months. This allows users to understand which securities will receive what types of dividends and on which days. This also allows back office teams that deal with high volumes to load balance their processing team by illustrating how many projected events will be processed each night.  Missing a dividend can have catastrophic financial consequences in today’s omnibus trading environments, in addition to reputational risk when the client statements and reporting require reworking once missed dividends are incorporated.

Features:

See all annual security events in an easily accessible online calendar format

View daily, weekly and monthly payouts by fund complex, dividend type or for a specific security

View daily exceptions and receive alerts when projected dividends have yet to be received by a certain time of day or the expected dividend type differed from that received.

Proactive notification of dividend expectations

*Dividend rate information also available for an additional fee

“Dividend payouts can quickly snowball, creating a perfect storm of events that make employee time allocation difficult, especially during the holiday seasons. We developed this tool to provide all financial institutions facing this annual challenge with the ability to get ahead of the payments and more effectively manage personnel, minimize mistakes made in haste and serve customers in a timely manner around the numerous annual payouts,” says Delta Data CEO Whitfield Athey.

The Delta Data Dividend Calendar is available here at a 10% December discount

About Delta Data

Delta Data provides the back-end solutions that companies in the pooled investment fund industry use to process billions of dollars of transactions and keep on top of their data. With companies in this industry facing constant change from regulatory, technology, industry, and even internal sources, Delta Data helps them see the change through advisory services, get ahead of it with SaaS and installed software solutions, and stay on course without introducing new risks into their systems. That’s why many of the biggest names in financial services rely on Delta Data to help them stay ahead of the change. To learn more, visit www.deltadatasoft.com.

Media Contact:
BIGfrontier for Delta Data
Slundin@bigfrontier.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
