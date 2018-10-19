Delta Dental : of California Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer Tony Barth

Delta Dental of California and affiliates announced today that the Board
of Directors has terminated the employment of Chief Executive Officer
Tony Barth, effective immediately, for reasons relating to his engaging
in and failing to report a consensual relationship with a subordinate
employee.
Lynn Franzoi, Chair of the Board of Directors of Delta Dental of
California, said, “Delta Dental’s culture is based on a strong set of
ethics and values, including trust, service, excellence and innovation.
As one of the nation’s largest dental benefits providers, these values
are vital to our culture, guide how we operate and treat one another,
and are essential to our future success.”
The Board of Directors is taking several steps to ensure strong
leadership and continuity during this transition. The Board has formed
an Office of the CEO and appointed Chief Financial Officer Mike Castro
as acting CEO to lead the Company. Mr. Castro will be supported by
Steven McCann, a member of the Board of Directors, who will serve as
Special Advisor to the CEO, and Chief Human Resources Officer Sarah
Chavarria. The Office of the CEO will report to the Board and have
oversight over all operations of the company throughout the transition.
The Board intends to launch a formal search process to identify a
permanent CEO. It has also appointed Senior Vice President of Finance
Alicia Weber as acting CFO while Mr. Castro serves as acting CEO.
Mr. McCann said, “Mike has been a widely respected leader at this
company for almost two decades and he has the full confidence and
support of Delta Dental’s Board. With a strong acting CEO and talented
senior leadership team, we expect a seamless transition.”
Mr. Castro said, “I thank the members of our board for placing their
trust in me and look forward to leading the company during this
transition, with the support of Steven and Sarah and the rest of our
outstanding senior management team. In the meantime, it will be business
as usual, and our day-to-day operations will not change. We are more
committed than ever to serving the customers and enrollees who rely on
us.”
About Delta Dental
Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental
of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and their affiliated
companies together provide dental benefits to 36.5 million people in 15
states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the
Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Ill., the
not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental
member companies that collectively cover more than 75 million people
nationwide.
