Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delta Dental of Tennessee : Commits More than $3.3 Million to Help Dentists Safely Return to Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Operation #SmilesMatter provides Tennessee dentists with $1,000 allowance to purchase personal protective equipment and other supplies

Delta Dental of Tennessee (Delta Dental) today announced a commitment of more than $3.3 million for Operation #SmilesMatter, a grant program to help Tennessee dentists acquire much needed supplies, equipment, and technology as they prepare to reopen their practices following COVID-19-related closures. Delta Dental will be funding a $1,000 “allowance” or credit available to all dentists in Tennessee, regardless of whether they participate in Delta Dental’s network, to purchase dental products. Dentists can learn more about participation in Operation #SmilesMatter at https://tennessee.deltadental.com/ppe.

“As dentists work with local health authorities to reopen and scale up their practices in the coming weeks, they face unprecedented challenges, from the loss of income to rehiring staff, and above all, protecting the health and safety of everyone involved - dentists, staff, and patients,” says Phil Wenk, DDS, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “During this difficult time, we hope this support helps ease the burden as dentists return to their practices and safely move beyond providing emergency-only care.”

Since mid-March, at the recommendation of the American Dental Association (ADA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most dental offices across Tennessee have been closed for all but emergency care to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, and many dentists donated their PPE supply to hospitals and frontline medical workers.

Routine preventive care such as annual cleanings and exams are critical to maintaining good oral and overall health. Delta Dental hopes this initiative will help allow dental offices to safely resume offering essential care.

“Dental offices provide essential health services and we want to help dentists get back to regular practice and caring for their patients, many of whom are our customers,” adds Wenk. “When left untreated, oral health diseases can quickly escalate, becoming more painful, complicated and expensive to treat down the road, so we know how important it is for dentists to provide timely, attentive care.”

Delta Dental is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and considering additional opportunities to support the safety and well-being of its employees, clients, families, and communities. For the latest on Delta Dental’s COVID-19 response, please visit DeltaDentalTN.com.

Delta Dental of Tennessee

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with more than 1.2 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation with more than 154,000 providers serving more than 332,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated more than $7 million in funding and in-kind services to over 140 organizations in 2019, and employees shared 2,182 volunteer hours in the community.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Quadpack to present audited results before 30 June 2020
AN
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2020 on May 12, 2020
PR
02:02pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2020-2024 | Rise in IoT Integration to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream G600 Receives EASA Approval
PR
02:01pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces One-For-20 Reverse Stock Split
BU
02:01pIAFC : Fire Department Layoffs and Furloughs Near 1,000; 30,000 Projected
GL
01:59pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Marriott profit misses as bookings, revenue per room plunge
RE
01:58pHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group