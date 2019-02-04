Delta Dental of Wisconsin : Foundation Kicks Off Cool Water Program™

A new program to make drinking water cool in school

The Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation proudly announces the launch of the Cool Water Program that will start on February 1, 2019, kicking off Children’s Dental Health Month.

The Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation will provide grants to replace existing drinking fountains with new water fountain/bottle filling stations at a number of selected schools in Wisconsin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the Foundation’s Cool Water Program, Wisconsin elementary and middle schools can apply for a grant to replace an existing water fountain with a new water bottle filling station and fountain. The grant will cover the cost of the full installation, and provide toothbrushes and dishwasher-safe water bottles for all students and staff.

Drinking fluoridated water is essential in keeping teeth strong and cavity-free; water washes away harmful bacteria from the mouth and the fluoride strengthens the enamel of teeth. Drinking water can also help combat obesity, increase energy levels, and improve students’ cognitive functions. 1

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, one out of every five third grade students has some form of untreated decay. “The Cool Water Program hopes to help change that landscape here in Wisconsin,” said Megan Tenpas, community outreach specialist for the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation.

To be considered, schools must be within a community with optimally fluoridated water and have a free-and-reduced meal rate of 40 percent or higher. Schools with the most creative and impactful implementation plans that will encourage students and staff to drink more water will receive one of the available grants. The applications, found at deltadentalwi.com/foundation, will be available from February 1 through March 31. Schools will be selected and awarded the grants in April, with installation planned for the summer. Anyone can submit a request on behalf of their school, but the school’s principal must agree to the application and commitment. Water is cool to drink and better for everyone’s overall health!

About Delta Dental of Wisconsin

For more than 50 years, Delta Dental has been working to maintain healthy communities and healthy teeth. We provide dental benefits and services to more Wisconsin companies, subscribers, and their family members than any other insurance carrier. Our mission is to improve oral health and wellness by extending access to care, advancing science, and supporting an effective oral-health workforce. Through Delta Dental of Wisconsin’s Foundation, we are committed to advancing solutions for Wisconsin’s oral health.

