Delta Dental of Wisconsin : Foundation Kicks Off Cool Water Program™

The Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation proudly announces the launch of
the Cool Water Program that will start on February 1, 2019, kicking off
Children’s Dental Health Month.
The Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation will provide grants to replace existing drinking fountains with new water fountain/bottle filling stations at a number of selected schools in Wisconsin. (Photo: Business Wire)
Through the Foundation’s Cool Water Program, Wisconsin elementary and
middle schools can apply for a grant to replace an existing water
fountain with a new water bottle filling station and fountain. The grant
will cover the cost of the full installation, and provide toothbrushes
and dishwasher-safe water bottles for all students and staff.
Drinking fluoridated water is essential in keeping teeth strong and
cavity-free; water washes away harmful bacteria from the mouth and the
fluoride strengthens the enamel of teeth. Drinking water can also help
combat obesity, increase energy levels, and improve students’ cognitive
functions. 1
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, one out of
every five third grade students has some form of untreated decay. “The
Cool Water Program hopes to help change that landscape here in
Wisconsin,” said Megan Tenpas, community outreach specialist for the
Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation.
To be considered, schools must be within a community with optimally
fluoridated water and have a free-and-reduced meal rate of 40 percent or
higher. Schools with the most creative and impactful implementation
plans that will encourage students and staff to drink more water will
receive one of the available grants. The applications, found at deltadentalwi.com/foundation,
will be available from February 1 through March 31. Schools will be
selected and awarded the grants in April, with installation planned for
the summer. Anyone can submit a request on behalf of their school, but
the school’s principal must agree to the application and commitment.
Water is cool to drink and better for everyone’s overall health!
1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22841529
