Delta Electronics : Achieves ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year

04/12/2019 | 03:08am EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C., April 11, 2019 - Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, was awarded the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in recognition of the company's commitment to delivering the most energy efficient bathroom ventilation fans. This is the fourth consecutive year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Delta and the second consecutive year the company has achieved the elite 'Sustained Excellence' designation, awarded only to companies which have consistently earned the Partner of the Year award for several years. With this award, the EPA has recognized Delta's track record in developing the high-efficiency Delta Breez bathroom ventilation fans, which include 56 ENERGY STAR®-certified models.

'We are proud of our longstanding partnership with ENERGY STAR, and this year's award is a symbolic milestone for Delta as we mark a full 10 years of Delta Breez innovation,' said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas). 'The ENERGY STAR program is critical, allowing consumers and companies to take control of their environmental impact while also recognizing organizations that stand on the frontlines of energy conservation. A decade after we unveiled the first high efficiency Breez fan, our resolve to engineer products for a cleaner and more sustainable world has never been stronger.'
'I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,' said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. 'Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.'
Designed with Delta's DC brushless motor technology, Breez ventilation fans offer one of the highest efficiency ratings on the market, as well as performance, durability and style. Every fan operates at near silence, packing a plethora of features that range from dual speeds and dimmable LED lighting to humidity sensors, Bluetooth® connectivity and adjustable color temperatures to match bathroom décor.

Delta has long endorsed ENERGY STAR, evidenced by the fact that more than 90 percent of the company's exhaust fan portfolio meet ENERGY STAR standards. Delta offers 56 ENERGY STAR-certified models and introduced eight new ENERGY STAR-qualified fans in 2019.

To further its mission of creating a better tomorrow through energy-efficient and innovative solutions, Delta actively participates in several prominent organizations. Among them is the Home Ventilation Institute (HVI), which aims to improve indoor air quality and healthy living through the advancement and promotion of ventilation practices, codes and standards.

Delta was hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at an official ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

For more information about Delta Breez products, visit www.deltabreez.com. For help in selecting the best bathroom ventilation fan, access the Delta Breez selection guide.

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:07:04 UTC
