Delta Electronics : Announces the Acquisition of Trihedral, a Canadian SCADA and IIoT Software Company to Strengthen our Industrial Automation and System Integration Business

05/29/2020 | 09:15pm EDT
Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2020 - Delta Electronics, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as 'Delta') today announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta, will acquire 100% of the shares of Trihedral Engineering Limited (hereinafter referred to as 'Trihedral'), a Canadian SCADA and IIoT software company, for CAD 45 million (approx. NTD 965 million)*. The acquisition will unite the strengths of Delta's hardware and Trihedral's software in the rapidly growing field of Automation, AI, and Data Analytics, which is expected to further strengthen the sales expansion in various fields such as industrial automation for smart manufacturing.

Simon Chang, president and COO, Delta Electronics, Inc., said, 'With the continued proliferation of the Internet of Things, customers expect digital oversight and management of their operations. The collecting, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta's two major growth engines of the future - smart manufacturing and smart cities. Trihedral has designed and sold market leading SCADA software for more than 30 years, in the segments of water/wastewater, oil & gas, energy and more. Their unwavering focus to enhance the SCADA platform for its present use and for use in new markets, including smart manufacturing, aligns perfectly with Delta's long-term strategy. The synergy of the two companies will quickly create unique solutions for our strategic global markets.'

Glenn Wadden, president, Trihedral Engineering Limited, said, 'Trihedral has accumulated long-term experience in serving thousands of customers in North America and the UK through its large network of System Integrators and engineering support. Currently, we are actively exploring new markets such as Asia, Europe and Mainland China, cultivating different industries and assisting more customers with advanced SCADA software. It is our pleasure to have the opportunity to join Delta. We recognize its mission: 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow' as well as its corporate culture: 'Strive for change and pursue sustainability'. We believe that together we will multiply each other's capabilities in novel ways for the betterment of our customers and the world. We are looking forward to taking advantages of Delta's global operation and business strengths to continue our rapid growth in the SCADA sector. This will include our capabilities to provide real value to customers of Industry 4.0 and Smart city infrastructure.'

Founded in 1986, Trihedral is well-known Canadian creator of VTScada software and associated engineering services. Its operating bases are located in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, serving customers from more than 100 countries with extensive SCADA capabilities. Its VTScada software has comprehensive functionality, and can be connected to multinational sites and factories via the Internet through a distributed fault-tolerant network of multiple servers. It is widely used in large power, water treatment and oil and gas industries in North America, providing key application solutions with excellent quality and support that have been repeatedly recognized by industry awards.

* The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions (such as regulatory approvals).
Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 01:14:03 UTC
