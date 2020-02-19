Delta : Electronics Appoints Kelvin Huang as Americas Regional Head To Further the Growth of its Smart Green Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Feb.19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced the appointment of Mr. Kelvin Huang, a company veteran of 30 years, as president of the Americas region who will be based out of the Americas headquarters in Fremont, California.

Mr. Ping Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics, Inc., said, "Kelvin is the right person to lead the Americas region, given his solid track record in a variety of strategic and operational leadership roles within Delta. Also, we would like to thank Mr. M.S. Huang for his long and excellent service as president of the Americas region. In his new role of senior corporate advisor, M.S. will continue contributing to our business growth and help identify potential strategic business opportunities in this key region."

"I am truly honored to lead the Delta Americas team, as we focus on bringing our complete portfolio of smart green solutions for a wide variety of applications to customers in the region," Mr. Kelvin Huang said.

For a decade, Mr. Kelvin Huang, 55, led Delta's telecom power business since 2010 to deliver substantial business growth by optimizing product development and business models to ultimately serve most of the world's largest telecom carriers. In 2015, he led the acquisition of Norway-based Eltek AS and was appointed chairman of the board. Eltek AS, which serves more than 100 countries through its 40 global offices, has developed a reputation for delivering premium power solutions to the telecom, data center, power utilities, transportation and marine sectors. In 2019, he was appointed to lead the Communication & Information Solutions Business Unit (CISBU), which consolidated three Delta business units into one that focuses on the telecom and data center sectors.

Mr. M.S. Huang, who had led the region since 2001, will become senior corporate advisor. During his tenure as president, the Americas region became a key supplier to all major customers in the information and communications industry. The region also laid a very solid foundation for future growth in the data center, automotive, renewable energy, building automation and industrial automation businesses. Delta Americas has been working with the U.S. Department of Energy on different programs to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. Under Mr. M.S. Huang, Delta Americas launched the innovative Delta Breez ventilation fans, which dramatically reduce the noise level while saving considerable energy – to improve the quality of life for customers.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

