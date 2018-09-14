Delta Electronics : ESG Performance Leads the Electronic Equipment, Instruments and Components Industry in the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

TAIPEI, Taiwan, September 13th, 2018 - Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, announced today it has been recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2018 assessment as the industry leader within the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector for a third time, following previous successes in 2015 and 2012. Delta has now been included in the DJSI World Index for the 8th consecutive year and in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the 6th consecutive year. The 2018 DJSI survey, not only underscores Delta's continuous dedication towards climate change action and superior performance in economic and social dimensions, but also rewards the Company with the highest score in 6 criteria.

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's chief executive officer, highlighted, 'Our long-term commitment is to realize Delta's corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow', by leveraging our core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and by developing comprehensive energy-saving solutions capable of lowering mankind's carbon footprint. These aforementioned endeavors have helped us lead the electronics industry in 5 major criteria of the 2018 DJSI corporate sustainability assessment: 'Codes of Business Conduct', 'Innovation Management', 'Product Stewardship', 'Social Reporting', 'Labor Practice Indicators'. And our cooperation with the Delta Electronics Foundation for the promotion of environmental education and green buildings has supported us lead in the 'Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy' criteria. Furthermore, our proactive effort on climate policy and industrial automation talent cultivation was the main catalyst for improving the 'Policy Influence' score and to achieve this year's industry leadership position.

Delta's 2017 CSR Report, which has been published this past week, elaborates on its unparalleled sustainability performance. Over the past 8 years, Delta's high-efficiency products and solutions have enabled electricity savings of up to 24.3 billion kWh for our customers, which translate into a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 12.96 million tons approximately. Moreover, our 18 certified green buildings saved more than 14.9 million kWh of electricity in 2017 alone.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmarks. The indices are offered cooperatively by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Each year, they invite the world's 2,500 largest companies, classified as 60 RobecoSAM industries to report on their sustainability performance. The results of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment provide an in-depth analysis of economic, environmental and social criteria. The indexes serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios, and provide an effective engagement platform for companies that want to adopt sustainable best practices.