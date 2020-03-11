Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Delta Electronics : Launches New 100kW DC City Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

03/11/2020 | 11:49pm EDT
TAIPEI, March 12, 2020 - Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the launch of its brand-new 100kW DC City EV Charger, a solution featuring leading 94% efficiency and a high availability modular design, that offers EV drivers a 100km driving range with roughly 15 minutes of charging. This new product, which is also capable of charging two EVs simultaneously, and Delta's own EV Charging Infrastructure Management System, create the proper ecosystem to address the current increasing demand for fast EV charging in metropolitan areas.

To enable fast charging, the Delta DC City EV Charger provides high energy conversion and high power output by leveraging Delta's industry-leading expertise in high-efficiency power electronics technology. Thus, the system is supported by Delta's own power modules, which allow for high AC-DC energy conversion efficiency up to 94%, a level that favors electricity savings. The 100kW high power output can deliver up to 100km of travel distance with just 15 minutes of charging. The system also offers dynamic load distribution, network connectivity, IP55-rated enclosure protection, built-in RFID reader, and easy back-end integration to optimize the operational efficiency of charging services. These capabilities make it a highly versatile and viable EV fast-charging solution for public charging stations, parking lots, shopping malls, commercial offices, hotels, as well as fleets.

The DC City Charger's modular design enables high availability of charging services by making power module replacement easy and ensuring continued operation in the event of power module failure. This means that when a single module fails, other modules will continue to supply power without the overall operation being affected. Furthermore, operators only need to replace failed modules during maintenance, which significantly reduces maintenance times and downtime costs while ensuring high availability for charging stations. As a result, high availability and efficient performance contribute to the optimization of operational benefits.

The DC City EV Charger can be equipped with CCS1, CCS2, CHAdeMO and GB/T charging interfaces to make it suitable to most EVs on the market. It can conduct simultaneous charging of two EVs with its dynamic load distribution, ensuring that the appropriate output is automatically distributed according to the actual power demand. This optimizes charging efficiency when two EVs are charged at the same time, thus improving the utilization and parking space turnover at charging stations.

Other key features of the DC EV Charger include:
- A relatively compact size (590 x 1500 x 800 mm) to make it suitable for space-constrained areas where land cost and population density are high.

- A sturdy and durable enclosure protection against dust and water (IP55) and external mechanical impacts (IK10), thus, suitable for outdoor or basement environments.

- Built-in RFID reader compliant with ISO 15118 for user identification and easily integrated to member management and payment systems.

- OCPP communication protocols with Ethernet, wireless, mobile and Bluetooth connectivity options. This means that charging status information can be integrated with any back-end management system that supports the OCPP data format. Both front-end and back-end integration are thus very easy for operators, regardless of whether they select Delta's EV Charging Infrastructure Management System, use their existing system, or integrate data into smart building and energy management platforms.

Delta's 100kW DC City EV Charger not only meets fast-charging demand in metropolitan areas, but it also offers the benefits of operational optimization and flexibility for extended applications. A 50kW model is also available.

For more information, please contact your local Delta sales representative or visit www.deltaww.com
Delta launches new 100kW DC City Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger.
  • Delta launches new 100kW DC City Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger.
Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:48:04 UTC
