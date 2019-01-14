Delta Electronics : Showcases IoT-Enabled Smart Energy-Saving Solutions for Buildings at AHR 2019

FREMONT, Calif., January 14, 2019

- Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, today unveiled, at the 2019 AHR Expo, a broad portfolio of IoT-enabled energy-saving solutions capable of enhancing operating cost efficiency and tenant comfort in buildings. The showcase, which includes building automation systems from subsidiaries Delta Controls Inc. and LOYTEC, features the UNO® Indoor Environmental Quality Solution, an innovative platform that facilitates seamless and strategic control to ensure the optimal balance between indoor air quality (CO2, TVOC, PM2.5, etc.), energy efficiency and comfort. Delta Controls' O3 Sensor Hub is a complete sensor package that provides building automation systems with the data needed to make economical and occupant-friendly decisions. LOYTEC's new LIOB-AIR20 Area Controller is capable of enabling VAV, lighting, sunblind and room control, which significantly reduces overall system installation and integration costs.

'Expectations for commercial buildings are rapidly becoming more sophisticated,' said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Americas. 'Tenants want environments that can adapt to their preferences or be controlled from smart devices, as this is what they can now experience at home. Having the right building IoT infrastructure is and continues to be critical for meeting these changing expectations. With an industry-leading portfolio of integrated building control and automation solutions, Delta is well-suited to help any facility become IoT-enabled.'

Delta's booth, located at #C5307, will present the following solutions:

UNO® Indoor Environmental Quality Solution

The UNO® solution facilitates seamless and strategic control to ensure the optimal balance between indoor air quality, energy efficiency and comfort. It creates a dynamic responding indoor environment for building occupants by integrating the UNOsense IoT-architecture indoor quality sensor, the UNOac VRF air conditioning system, the UNOerv energy recovery ventilation system, and a fully-integrated cloud based service that supports all IoT protocols & applications (python, NodeJS, php, etc). This solution is best suitable for fragmented multi-zones, such as schools (classrooms, etc.) and retail chains, where quick setup and scalable cloud services are required.

UNOsense monitors indoor levels of CO2, TVOC, PM2.5, temperature, humidity, pressure as well as ambience light. The analyzed data guides the operation of the UNOac to enhance comfortable indoor temperature levels without compromising energy efficiency. The UNOerv provides fresh outdoor air through a three-layer filter capable of blocking 99.9% of PM2.5 particles.

Smart Building Automation Solutions

Among the building IoT and control technologies featured at the event will be the Delta Controls' O3 family of products, including the fully programmable native BACNET O3 Room Controller, the O3 Sensor Hub, and the O3 App for on-the-go control. With a top-down view from the center of the room, the O3 Sensor Hub detects motion, sound, light, and temperature with new levels of accuracy. Using a complete sensor package, the O3 provides your BAS with the data it needs to make economical and occupant-friendly decisions. It eliminates visual clutter from your space with O3's consolidated sensor array. With sensor fusion, the O3 Sensor Hub detects occupancy, temperature and lighting using a variety of sources. The O3 proactively makes adjustments to comfort before occupants even notice. With less equipment to install and fewer subnetworks to manage, customers will save time and money with no sacrifice to functionality.

LOYTEC will unveil its LIOB-AIR20 Area Controller, which is capable of providing VAV, lighting, sunblind and room control to reduce overall system installation and integration costs significantly. LOYTEC's IP-based building management platform, featuring compatibility with all open protocols commonly used in building control (BACnet, LonMark, KNX, DALI, Modbus, M-bus, EnOcean, etc.), is an integral part of Delta's capabilities to enable comprehensive building control across building sub-systems such as HVAC, lighting, energy generation, energy storage, EV charging and surveillance.

Control Technology Enablers for Building Automation Applications

Delta's industrial automation solutions for the HVAC industry will also be in-booth. One of the highlights being showcased from this portfolio is the Fan/Pump Vector Control Drive CP2000 Series, an advanced, versatile, and energy-saving sensor-less vector control drive for fan and pump applications. Available in 230, 480, 600, 690VAC inputs and power rating from 1HP to 840 HP, the CP2000 is perfect for fans, pumps, and HVAC applications.

In addition, the CP2000 features built-in Modbus and BACnet connectivity. This allows for integration with Delta's control technologies, such as the Delta Controls eZVFD, an entiliZONE VFD controller module. This pairing reduces hardware and wiring, while enabling remote commissioning, adding onboard intelligence, and allowing for off-site drive configuration. All these benefits simplify the building's network and save time and money during installation.

Fan Technology & Cabinet Thermal Solutions

Delta's EC fan and blower technology is tested to meet extreme environmental conditions, while providing superior performance. Compared to traditional AC belt-driven systems, Delta's EC technology is longer lasting and uses 30 percent less energy. Standard and customized EC fan and blower designs are available for a range of industries and applications including in-row cooling, air handing units, chillers, and evaporative condensers.

Delta will also be displaying new ceiling fans and the expansion of their line of Delta Breez Integrity Series energy efficient, low noise bath fans. Features within this series of bathroom exhaust products, include built-in humidity sensing and dimmable edge-lit LED lighting, with an optional Bluetooth® speaker. All Delta Breez Integrity series fans boast brushless DC motor technology and are ENERGY STAR®-qualified. Some models can even exceed ENERGY STAR® efficiency requirements by more than 300 percent.

Next generation cabinet thermal management solutions will also be featured in-booth. Cabinet thermoelectric coolers, air conditioners, heaters, and heat exchangers will be showcased as well. Delta's thermal management solutions offer low power consumption, low noise, and compact designs.

