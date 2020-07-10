Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for June 2020 Totaled NT$23,813 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:51am EDT
Label Label
Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for June 2020 totaled NT$23,813 million, representing a 1 percent increase as compared to NT$23,584 million for May 2020 and a 6 percent decrease as compared to NT$25,390 million for June 2019. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to June in 2020 were NT$126,373 million, a 0.9 percent decrease as compared to NT$127,476 million for the same period in 2019.

Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for June 2020:
Power Electronics

53%

Infrastructure

33%

Automation

14%

Others

0%


* The figures have not been audited.
Label Label

Disclaimer

Delta Electronics Inc. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:06aACADEMEDIA PUBL : The Supreme Administrative Court confirms the allocation decision for municipal adult education – AcadeMedia and the City of Stockholm can start to sign contracts
PU
03:06aVUZIX : Mounting Accessories for M-Series Vuzix Smart Glasses
PU
03:06aRs. 29,500 Million Treasury Bills are to be Issued through an Auction on 15 July 2020
PU
03:06aING GROEP N : Nicolas Weng Kan the new of CEO of Yolt
PU
03:06aITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, June 2020
PU
03:05aSpearmint Increases Acreage of Hammernose Gold Project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt of BC
NE
03:04aMalaysia palm oil June end-stocks fall as exports surge 25%
RE
03:03aPUBL : Airline SAS sees bondholders spurning conversion in rescue plan
RE
03:01aTRIVAGO N : European Web Conference "The 'New Normal' of Internal Comms"
AQ
03:01aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Operational Update for the year ended 30 June 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : The Right Of Citizens Of The Union And Their Family Members To Move And Resid..
4NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
5FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Fast Retailing cuts outlook on pandemic woes despite Uniqlo June rebound
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group