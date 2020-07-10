Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues for June 2020 Totaled NT$23,813 Million

Delta Electronics, Inc. today announced its consolidated sales revenues for June 2020 totaled NT$23,813 million, representing a 1 percent increase as compared to NT$23,584 million for May 2020 and a 6 percent decrease as compared to NT$25,390 million for June 2019. The Company's cumulative consolidated sales revenues from January to June in 2020 were NT$126,373 million, a 0.9 percent decrease as compared to NT$127,476 million for the same period in 2019.



Percentage of sales for Delta's three main business categories for June 2020:

Power Electronics 53% Infrastructure 33% Automation 14% Others 0%

* The figures have not been audited.