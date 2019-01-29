Delta PV Inverters Achieve Rapid Shutdown with Tigo's UL Certification

Tigo
Energy, Inc., pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE, today
announced the new Underwriter
Laboratories (UL) certification of its TS4 Platform Rapid
Shutdown Systems (RSS) with Delta
Group, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions.
The Delta inverters listed below were successfully certified with Tigo’s
RSS solutions: TS4-F
(Fire Safety), TS4-O
(Optimization), and TS4-L
(Long String). Tigo is currently shipping with Delta and more tier
one certified inverter manufacturing partners throughout the U.S.
Contact Tigo for more information about RSS for integrated
or retrofitted
PV installations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005932/en/
This UL certification is part of Tigo’s multivendor initiative providing
customers with the advantages of reliable, safe, and cost-effective
solutions. The use of Tigo smart modules and high efficiency inverters
allows design flexibility for installers to comply with National
Electric Code (NEC) 2017 690.12 RSS regulations. Tigo has also been
internationally recognized as the only module-level power electronic
vendor with UL-certified
RSS with PV module manufacturers. To learn more about Tigo’s RSS
solutions, join Tigo’s online NABCEP-accredited
trainings.
The following Delta inverters are newly UL-listed as a Rapid Shutdown
System with Tigo’s TS4 units:
TS4-F (Fire Safety)
The most cost-effective RSS solution with SunSpec-defined power-line
communication.
TS4-O (Optimization) and TS4-L (Long Strings)
The only UL-certified multivendor RSS in the U.S. solar market also
include additional features like optimization and long string designs.
-
M4-TL-US
-
M5-TL-US
-
M6-TL-US
-
M8-TL-US
Tigo is currently taking orders - for price and delivery of RSS
UL-certified TS4 products, contact +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, sales@tigoenergy.com,
or consult your preferred
solar distributor. For more information about Delta PV inverters,
contact inverter.sales@deltaww.com
or visit www.delta-americas.com/solarinverters.
About Delta Group
Delta Group, founded in 1971, is the global leader in power and thermal
management solutions. Our mission statement, “To provide innovative,
clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses our
role in addressing key environmental issues such as global climate
change. As an energy-saving solutions provider, Delta's businesses
encompass power electronics, energy management, and smart green life.
Delta has sales offices worldwide and manufacturing facilities in
Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico
and Brazil.
Throughout its history, Delta Group has received many global awards and
recognition for its business milestones, innovative technology and
corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as
a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI
World) for 3 consecutive years. In 2013 it was also included in the DJSI
Emerging Markets Index and ranked first in six criteria among DJSI’s
World-leading Electronic Equipment, Instrument and Component Companies
segment. For detailed information on Delta Group, visit: www.deltaww.com
About Tigo Energy, Inc.
Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of
experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach
with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy,
the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer
technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex
MLPE and communications
technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering
with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo
is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular
platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in
the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle
East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005932/en/