Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delta PV Inverters Achieve Rapid Shutdown with Tigo's UL Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 04:59pm EST

The partnership fulfills the mandatory NEC 2017 Rapid Shutdown specifications for residential and C&I rooftop solar installations

Tigo Energy, Inc., pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE, today announced the new Underwriter Laboratories (UL) certification of its TS4 Platform Rapid Shutdown Systems (RSS) with Delta Group, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. The Delta inverters listed below were successfully certified with Tigo’s RSS solutions: TS4-F (Fire Safety), TS4-O (Optimization), and TS4-L (Long String). Tigo is currently shipping with Delta and more tier one certified inverter manufacturing partners throughout the U.S. Contact Tigo for more information about RSS for integrated or retrofitted PV installations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005932/en/

This UL certification is part of Tigo’s multivendor initiative providing customers with the advantages of reliable, safe, and cost-effective solutions. The use of Tigo smart modules and high efficiency inverters allows design flexibility for installers to comply with National Electric Code (NEC) 2017 690.12 RSS regulations. Tigo has also been internationally recognized as the only module-level power electronic vendor with UL-certified RSS with PV module manufacturers. To learn more about Tigo’s RSS solutions, join Tigo’s online NABCEP-accredited trainings.

The following Delta inverters are newly UL-listed as a Rapid Shutdown System with Tigo’s TS4 units:

TS4-F (Fire Safety)

The most cost-effective RSS solution with SunSpec-defined power-line communication.

  • M36U
  • M42U
  • M60U
  • M80U

TS4-O (Optimization) and TS4-L (Long Strings)

The only UL-certified multivendor RSS in the U.S. solar market also include additional features like optimization and long string designs.

  • M4-TL-US
  • M5-TL-US
  • M6-TL-US
  • M8-TL-US

Tigo is currently taking orders - for price and delivery of RSS UL-certified TS4 products, contact +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, sales@tigoenergy.com, or consult your preferred solar distributor. For more information about Delta PV inverters, contact inverter.sales@deltaww.com or visit www.delta-americas.com/solarinverters.

About Delta Group

Delta Group, founded in 1971, is the global leader in power and thermal management solutions. Our mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses our role in addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider, Delta's businesses encompass power electronics, energy management, and smart green life. Delta has sales offices worldwide and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico and Brazil.

Throughout its history, Delta Group has received many global awards and recognition for its business milestones, innovative technology and corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 3 consecutive years. In 2013 it was also included in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index and ranked first in six criteria among DJSI’s World-leading Electronic Equipment, Instrument and Component Companies segment. For detailed information on Delta Group, visit: www.deltaww.com

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pMITEK SYSTEMS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pHORIZON BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pEAH HOUSING : Everyday Energy and Omni Energy Enter Into SOMAH Agreement
BU
05:35pHELMERICH & PAYNE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:35pILLUMINA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pSILGAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pTAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pCOHERENT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pGRANITE FALLS ENERGY LLC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pPATRICK THOMAS : EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.