Delta-Q Technologies : Announces Its New RQ350 Battery Charger for Electric Vehicles and Machines

05/27/2020 | 04:52pm EDT

Today, Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q) introduces its latest sealed charger with the RQ350 for electric vehicles and industrial machines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005918/en/

The RQ350 is an expansion of Delta-Q's RQ Series offering OEMs a charging solution for lower power applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RQ350 is an expansion of Delta-Q's RQ Series offering OEMs a charging solution for lower power applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Having found significant market success with the IC Series chargers rated from 650 to 1200 watts, Delta-Q has set its sights on lower power applications with its new 350-watt charger. This new build was designed and tested to meet automotive levels of product reliability, improving machine runtimes.

“The RQ350 is a response to our customers’ needs in multiple application segments,” says Lloyd Gomm, VP of Business Development. “Our customers have asked us to bring our high reliability charger design into both lower and higher capacity battery charging applications. The RQ350 solidly answers the former need with a well thought out design offered at an OEM affordable price.”

Designed for demanding applications such as floor care machines, pallet walkies, two wheel e-mobility products, outdoor power equipment and mobile aerial work platforms, the RQ350 offers OEMs the rugged design and flexible feature set they have grown to expect and appreciate from Delta-Q’s high quality chargers. From using an IP66-sealed die cast enclosure that can tolerate harsh application environments to the integration of CAN bus, Delta-Q offers reliability and design flexibility to OEMs integrating on-board chargers. The new charger features over-voltage protection from the AC line, and is compliant to a variety of worldwide regulations such as UL, FCC B/CISPR-14 and UNECE R10.

The RQ350 also benefits from Delta-Q’s extensive library of validated charge profiles that can be specified for each charger. In addition, like the popular IC Series, charger cycle data can be downloaded, and new charging profiles can be updated by the OEM or end use customer.

RQ350 charger evaluation samples are available for OEMs to order now. Visit https://delta-q.com/rq350.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
