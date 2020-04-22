Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delta-Q Technologies : Announces New On-Demand Educational Series on Onboard Charging and Software Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

The four-day virtual educational series will provide OEMs with guidance to design and leverage modern onboard charging capabilities in electric floor machines

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced the planned release of a four-part educational series called “The Charge,” which includes three on-demand videos followed by a one-hour live webinar.

Parties interested in viewing the educational content can register for access by clicking on the following link: www.delta-q.com/thechargeseries.

Hosted by Delta-Q, “The Charge,” will share best practices around onboard battery charging, as well as how to leverage software and charger data to maximize machine runtimes. Topics will include how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can design and validate chargers onboard electric machines, mitigate battery failure and safety risks with charger software profiles, and extract charger data to help reduce maintenance spending and improve overall usage. The live webinar on Day 4, will provide a Q&A with Delta-Q’s charging experts and an announcement on a new solution that will redefine charger expectations for the floor care industry.

Nicholas Dohmeier, Senior Power Electronics Engineer with Delta-Q, will lead the four-part series. Each video consists of 3-4 minutes of subject matter, the fourth and final webinar will conclude with a live Q&A and product announcement. The full series schedule is as follows:

“The Charge” Educational Series Schedule:

  • Day 1: May 18, 2020: Get Rid of Charging Failures with Onboard Battery Charger Reliability and Validation Testing
  • Day 2: May 19, 2020: Mitigate Premature Battery Failure with Charger Software
  • Day 3: May 20, 2020: How Leveraging Your Floor Machine’s Charger Data Can Save You Thousands of Dollars
  • Day 4: May 21, 2020: Q&A and New Product Announcement

“We are excited to share our new on-demand series to help OEMs make informed decisions and set their organizations up for long-term success,” says Dohmeier. “Our four-part educational series will prepare manufacturers who are interested in designing electric equipment with modern charging solutions.”

About Delta-Q Technologies:

Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pCOVID-19 UPDATE : ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 outlook and 2019 dividend proposal
PU
03:53pCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Estimated impact of COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic on the operations and financial prospects of Cyfrowy Polsat Group
PU
03:53pCAMECO : Provides Date for Q1 Results and Conference Call
PU
03:53pCOVID-19 : Jumia, Coca-Cola Collaborate To Give Consumers Access To Products From Homes
AQ
03:52pTVS MOTOR : acquires Britain's iconic Norton motorbike
AQ
03:49pBUA CEMENT : gives succour to Edo host communities
AQ
03:48pRWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:48pHAGENS BERMAN : American Airlines Customer Sues Airline in Class Action Lawsuit Demanding Refunds for Flights Cancelled Due to COVID-19
BU
03:47pOil Rebounds After Trump Signals Fresh Iran Tensions
DJ
03:45pSEYLAN BANK : encourages responsible banking with host of mobile and digital services
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall 11%
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BRENT : Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trade
5BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group