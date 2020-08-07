Delta Western Opens New Gas Station Near Juneau-Douglas Bridge

JUNEAU, Alaska, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ­­Early this August, Delta Western will unveil a new gas station and convenience store off the Juneau-Douglas Bridge. With generous operating hours and a superbly central location in the heart of downtown Juneau, the gas station is expected to provide commuters with a streamlined fueling experience, while motorists can enjoy a full range of convenience store amenities.

During the summer, the gas station will operate daily from 6 AM – 10 PM. In the winter, hours will reduce slightly to 6 AM – 8 PM. Products offered by the gas station include gas and diesel fuel, propane exchange, convenience and grocery service, select automotive supplies, assistance by station attendant, bagged ice, and convenient access to the rest of downtown Juneau's main throughways.

WHAT: Opening of gas station and convenience store near Juneau-Douglas Bridge

WHEN: August 8, 2020—community party for grand opening, with prizes and surprises!

WHERE: 920 West 10th Street, Juneau, AK 99801

WEBSITE: https://deltawestern.com/juneau-gas-station/

Pay us a visit next time you're downtown or call Nelson Bjork, Site Manager at (907) 586-2800.

About Delta Western:

Delta Western is one of Alaska's leading independent distributors of fuel products and lubricants to mining, aviation, marine, military, commercial, government, utilities and residential customers from 11 terminal sites across the state. Committed to the safety of our customers, employees and the environment, we take pride in our qualified and trained employees who maintain safe operations, eliminate hazards, and comply with all company safety rules, while distributing approximately 200 million gallons of fuel annually.

SOURCE Delta Western Petroleum