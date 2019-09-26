Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Delta buys $1.9 billion LATAM stake, snatching partner away from American Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:23pm EDT
A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would buy a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group for $1.9 billion, (£1.5 billion) creating a major new airline partnership and ending the Chilean carrier's ties with American Airlines.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would buy a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group for $1.9 billion, (£1.5 billion) creating a major new airline partnership and ending the Chilean carrier's ties with American Airlines.

The surprise deal with Latin America's largest carrier will give Delta a much bigger footprint in the region, a key growth market in which LATAM flies to dozens of destinations including cities in Argentina, Peru and Brazil.

The LATAM deal is Delta's largest since it merged with Northwest Airlines a decade ago.

American Airlines Group Inc , which has long been the leading U.S. carrier in the region and was pursuing a deeper route alliance with LATAM, said the loss of its Chilean partner would not have a significant impact on its financial results.

American added that its LATAM partnership had limited upside after the Chilean Supreme Court struck down the two carriers' plans for further route cooperation that would have also involved oneworld alliance members British Airways and Iberia.

"This is a body blow for American, but not a lethal body blow. It means that Delta will have more access to Latin America than it did before, but American already has much of that in its back pocket," independent aviation analyst Mike Boyd said.

Following its tie-up with Delta, LATAM will exit oneworld and pursue route options with Delta and its partner Grupo Aeromexico, which belong to the rival SkyTeam alliance. It has not, however, decided whether to officially join SkyTeam.

Oneworld said LATAM had advised it would leave the alliance in "due course" in line with contractual requirements, without naming a specific date.

Airlines increasingly have bilateral codeshare arrangements outside major alliances. Qantas Airways Ltd, a oneworld member, said it would retain its codeshare partnership with LATAM despite the Chilean carrier's departure from the alliance.

DELTA PARTNERSHIP

As a result of the deal, Delta will sell its stake in Brazil's largest airline Gol, a LATAM rival.

Delta does not expect regulatory obstacles for its tie-up with LATAM, where it will gain representation on the board of directors. The plan envisions growth for both carriers, which currently overlap on only one route, Chief Executive Ed Bastian told Reuters.

"I think it's a great fit," he said.

Atlanta-based Delta expects the LATAM deal to be accretive to earnings per share over the next two years and add $1 billion in revenue growth over five years, Bastian said.

Delta is using newly issued debt and available cash for the deal. It will also provide LATAM with an additional $350 million to help it transition out of oneworld and plug into Delta's network.

The two can start code-sharing before they receive government, regulatory and anti-trust approval for the larger tie-up, a process Bastian said he expects to take between 12 and 24 months.

Delta will also acquire four A350 aircraft from LATAM and assume LATAM's commitment to purchase another 10 A350s to be delivered between 2020 and 2025 for an undisclosed sum.

Apart from its stake in Grupo Aeromexico, Delta also has holdings in Air France KLM, China Eastern, Virgin Atlantic and Korean Air Lines Co's parent company.

It has also been negotiating a 10% stake in Alitalia as part of its strategy to boost its international presence through equity investments. That plan has not changed with the LATAM deal, which Delta started studying about three months ago after an approach by a third party, Bastian said.

Delta has seen its shares and earnings outpace U.S. rivals this year. Its stock closed 0.8% higher before the announcement.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by David Sherwood in Santiago, Marcelo Rochabrun in Miami, Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Dan Grebler, Tom Brown and Edwina Gibbs)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.40% 9.252 Real-time Quote.-2.41%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.91% 27.19 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. -1.13% 5.26 End-of-day quote.13.05%
DELTA AIR LINES INC. 0.81% 58.78 Delayed Quote.17.80%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.02% 62.411 Delayed Quote.44.29%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.05% 4.5534 Delayed Quote.2.37%
GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA 2.18% 34.23 End-of-day quote.29.08%
GRUPO AEROMEXICO SAB DE CV 2.46% 14.15 End-of-day quote.-38.42%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -3.75% 462.1 Delayed Quote.-25.40%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA End-of-day quote.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.16% 6.23 End-of-day quote.7.77%
RLI CORP -0.16% 93.81 Delayed Quote.36.19%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.02% 57.159 Delayed Quote.51.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25pAsian shares drop to three-week low, U.S. politics adds to gloom
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pMotorbike ride-sharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
RE
10:58pCITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD : Soil Gas Testing Program
PU
10:58pPARTNERSHIP FOR A NEW AMERICAN ECONOMY : New American Economy Statement on Refugee Admissions Cuts
PU
10:35pSlower Sales, Lower Producer Prices Weigh on China's Industrial Profits
DJ
10:28pChina's August industrial profits fall as headwinds hit firms
RE
10:26pChevron says no arbitration for now over Thai energy dispute
RE
10:25pGM reverses, will pay for striking union workers' health insurance; major issues remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group