Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Delta lifts U.S. groundstop after restoring computer systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 03:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it has restored all its systems after a technology issue grounded some flights that had not yet taken off, briefly disrupting travel for its passengers across the country.

"All groundstops have been lifted," Delta said in a statement.

Earlier the company issued a groundstop as its IT teams worked to address a technology issue impacting some of its systems. The Atlanta-based airline said there had been no disruption or safety issue with any of its flights in the air.

Delta did not specify what caused the problem.

It was not clear how long the stoppage had lasted, but passengers stuck on the ground had already taken to social media to express their frustration.

"If you want to know what hell is like, it's sitting on a plane during a world-wide airline system crash," one customer wrote on Twitter.

Delta said it was working to accommodate customers whose travel plans had been affected.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : 5 ways to ensure new technologies are effective for SDGs
PU
04:45aEXCLUSIVE - EU OPEN TO FREE TRADE BUT NOT CHEQUERS CUSTOMS PLAN : document
RE
04:15aChina will further develop e-commerce, sharing economy to create more jobs
RE
03:56aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mario Abdo Benítez, President of Paraguay
PU
03:42aDelta lifts U.S. groundstop after restoring computer systems
RE
03:16aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Updates to the Permissible Ingredients Determination for listed medicines
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
2ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
3NETCARE LIMITED : NETCARE : BMI Healthcare close to £2 billion restructuring deal - source
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
5CANNAROYALTY CORP : CANNAROYALTY : CEO Marc Lustig to Present at Cannabis Invest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.