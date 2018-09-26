Delta lifts U.S. groundstop after restoring computer systems

"All groundstops have been lifted," Delta said in a statement.

Earlier the company issued a groundstop as its IT teams worked to address a technology issue impacting some of its systems. The Atlanta-based airline said there had been no disruption or safety issue with any of its flights in the air.

Delta did not specify what caused the problem.

It was not clear how long the stoppage had lasted, but passengers stuck on the ground had already taken to social media to express their frustration.

"If you want to know what hell is like, it's sitting on a plane during a world-wide airline system crash," one customer wrote on Twitter.

Delta said it was working to accommodate customers whose travel plans had been affected.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)