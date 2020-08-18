Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Delta partners with CVS Health for rapid COVID-19 tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it has partnered with CVS Health Corp to use its rapid-response nasal-swab test to detect the novel coronavirus among its flight crew.

The airline said the CVS Health Return Ready tests, used for workplaces and college campuses, are being overseen by a CVS clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and take less than 15 minutes to diagnose.

Delta had previously partnered with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -1.17% 64.9 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -3.21% 28.02 Delayed Quote.-52.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aSelloff in Emerging-Market Currencies Shows No Sign of Respite
DJ
05:03aNew U.S. curbs to slam Huawei, hurt suppliers in short term
RE
05:00aGerman grain harvest to fall below average for third year - DBV
RE
05:00aDelta partners with CVS Health for rapid COVID-19 tests
RE
04:58aBHP plans sale of Australian Bass Strait oil and gas stake
RE
04:57aPhilippine central bank to pause after four successive rate cuts - Reuters poll
RE
04:54aDollar hovers near two-year low as traders push euro longs to record high
RE
04:47aReuters poll - 13 of 15 institutions expect philippine central bank to leave policy rate steady on thursday; 2 forecast 25-50 bps cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT
3FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group