Delta partners with CVS Health for rapid COVID-19 tests

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Tuesday it has partnered with CVS Health Corp to use its
rapid-response nasal-swab test to detect the novel coronavirus
among its flight crew.
The airline said the CVS Health Return Ready tests, used for
workplaces and college campuses, are being overseen by a CVS
clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and take less than 15
minutes to diagnose.
Delta had previously partnered with the Mayo Clinic and
Quest Diagnostics Inc to test employees for active
COVID-19 and antibodies.
