DeltaTrak :'s Cold Chain Restart Program Helps Companies Access Critical PPE Solutions

DeltaTrak, a leading innovator of cold chain management and temperature monitoring solutions, is excited to announce the Cold Chain Restart Program designed to help companies reopen on a safe footing by providing access to critically needed PPE solutions. New workplace and customer safety concerns to reliably provide personal protective equipment remains a major challenge. The Cold Chain Restart Program is aimed at assisting our customers to get back to business in the new norm, as they implement new COVID-19 protection plans.

“Businesses of all types endured great disruption in their workplaces resulting in unprecedented layoffs and business closures,” said Frederick Wu, President and CEO of DeltaTrak. “As the U.S. economy reopens, it is important to focus on providing impactful solutions to our customers as they make this transition to restarting. In order to do so successfully, they’ll need access to PPE solutions.”

Within the food industry, businesses will likely find it challenging to return to pre-pandemic conditions. Many will be forced to learn new strategies for producing more, with fewer resources. Companies and human resources departments will need to adopt new safety protocols for their employees and customers.

In an effort to ease the frustrations that accompany times of transition, the Cold Chain Restart Program expands on our continued efforts to help combat the pandemic by allowing our customers to gain access to new solutions such as the Non-Contact Forehead IR Thermometer, Model 15007, an FDA 510(k) cleared, COVID-19 temperature screening tool. The program also offers access to free facial masks when combined with our cold chain solutions.

