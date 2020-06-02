Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DeltaTrak :'s Cold Chain Restart Program Helps Companies Access Critical PPE Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:09am EDT

DeltaTrak, a leading innovator of cold chain management and temperature monitoring solutions, is excited to announce the Cold Chain Restart Program designed to help companies reopen on a safe footing by providing access to critically needed PPE solutions. New workplace and customer safety concerns to reliably provide personal protective equipment remains a major challenge. The Cold Chain Restart Program is aimed at assisting our customers to get back to business in the new norm, as they implement new COVID-19 protection plans.

“Businesses of all types endured great disruption in their workplaces resulting in unprecedented layoffs and business closures,” said Frederick Wu, President and CEO of DeltaTrak. “As the U.S. economy reopens, it is important to focus on providing impactful solutions to our customers as they make this transition to restarting. In order to do so successfully, they’ll need access to PPE solutions.”

Within the food industry, businesses will likely find it challenging to return to pre-pandemic conditions. Many will be forced to learn new strategies for producing more, with fewer resources. Companies and human resources departments will need to adopt new safety protocols for their employees and customers.

In an effort to ease the frustrations that accompany times of transition, the Cold Chain Restart Program expands on our continued efforts to help combat the pandemic by allowing our customers to gain access to new solutions such as the Non-Contact Forehead IR Thermometer, Model 15007, an FDA 510(k) cleared, COVID-19 temperature screening tool. The program also offers access to free facial masks when combined with our cold chain solutions.

About DeltaTrak

DeltaTrak® is a leading innovator of cold chain management, environmental monitoring and food safety solutions. Contact DeltaTrak® by phone at 1-800-962-6776 or by email at marketing@deltatrak.com. Additional information can be found at www.deltatrak.com.

Press contacts: For more information and/or a high resolution image please contact Marketing at marketing@deltatrak.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aMACY'S : After Floyd protests, NYC stores plundered despite curfew
AQ
08:23aANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
08:23aMitch Gould and Nutritional International Products See America Reopening for Business
GL
08:22aHelix Technologies Unveils Industry's First Cultivation Business Intelligence Platform
GL
08:21aPETROKEMIJA DD : Decisions of the Company General Meeting - 6/2/2020
PU
08:21aCAD, MAS and ACRA Commence Joint Investigation into Hyflux
PU
08:20aImplenia is awarded major job to build new Stadtbahn line in Düsseldorf
TE
08:20aPEGASUS DEVELOPMENT AG : Pegasus present its new brand Pegastril - Nuevo
EQ
08:19aMENLO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aSALLY TEXTILE MILLS : Board of directors meeting of Sally Textile Mills Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group