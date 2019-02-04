Deltek Opens This Year's Clarity Industry Surveys for Government Contracting and Architecture & Engineering Markets

HERNDON, VA, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently announced that it has launched its Government Contracting (GovCon) and Architecture & Engineering (A&E) Clarity Studies. Both surveys are open through dates in March. This year’s surveys will gather data points from over 1,000 firms focusing on the operational, financial and program management issues they face. Deltek will compile the results from the surveys and develop market data that firms can use to benchmark against industry peers and do future business planning.



Government Contracting Study

In addition to showcasing performance data across many functional areas within government contracting firms, the 10th annual GovCon Clarity survey results will highlight the effectiveness of various business strategies, emerging areas of opportunity, and demonstrate how performance is trending over time for government contractors. Deltek will be hosting live events, webinars and town halls this summer to discuss the GovCon Clarity results in more detail.



Find out more and take the GovCon Clarity Survey before March 1.



Architecture & Engineering Industry Study

Now in its 40th year, Deltek is partnering with ACEC, ACEC Canada and SMPS on the A&E Deltek Clarity study, which is open to all North American Architecture, Engineering and related firms. The A&E study serves as a roadmap for firms to understand the state of the A&E marketplace and provides detailed insight and analysis into how organizations are competing and performing. Deltek will be hosting a webinar on February 20 to highlight the importance of benchmarking performance metrics, like the ones contained in the A&E Clarity report. C-level executives from Degenkolb Engineers and Niles Bolton Associates will be speaking about their participation in Clarity and how the report has served as a reference guide to help their A&E firms evaluate success and chart growth strategies. Deltek will be hosting live events, webinars and town halls this summer to discuss the AE Clarity results in more detail.



Find out more and take the A&E Clarity Survey before March 22.



Hear how Deltek customer Life Cycle Engineering uses the Deltek Clarity report to push their firm towards operational excellence.



