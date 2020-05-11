Deluxe Joins Forces with ClickSWITCH to Offer a Digital Deposit and Revenue Growth Solution

Today, ClickSWITCH and Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced a new venture to provide Deluxe customers with a solution to reduce friction and increase deposits during the account opening process.

ClickSWITCH provides a digital deposit solution to financial institutions allowing account holders to switch direct deposits and recurring payments in just a few minutes. The solution also enables financial institutions the ability to fund new accounts and increase the profitability of new account holders.

“The ability to switch accounts quickly and with little hassle is something that we believe is very important to our customers,” said Garry Capers, Division President of Cloud for Deluxe. “We are happy to be able to work closely with ClickSWITCH to provide its industry leading technology to our customer base.”

“Deluxe Corporation has been a long-term partner with many financial institutions providing quality products and services to its customers,” said Eric Edwards, Chief Revenue Officer, ClickSWITCH. “We are pleased to offer our best in class, digital switch solution to Deluxe’s portfolio of customers.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

About ClickSWITCH

ClickSWITCH is an automated account switching solution for financial institutions and neobanks that simplifies the process of bringing new account holders onboard by quickly, safely and efficiently switching direct deposits and automatic payments from old accounts to new ones. The company enables clients to make switching easy, capture more deposits, rapidly and consistently gain PFI status and increase profitability. ClickSWITCH is a technology leader delivering world-class solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. For more information, visit www.clickswitch.com.

