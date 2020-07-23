Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DemList Launches 2020 Democratic Convention Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Washington, D.C. , July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third presidential cycle, DemList, the country's most comprehensive free resource for up-to-date information on events surrounding the Democratic Party, the Presidential and Democratic Convention, is pleased to announce the launch of the DemList 2020 Democratic Convention Calendar.

DemList also publishes the DemDaily political column, dedicated to educating, informing and engaging Democrats and allies. The column is followed by Party, public and elected officials, progressives, labor, lobbyists, donors, media, celebrities, activists and voters in every state, DC, the territories and by Democrats abroad in over 50 countries.

Founded and Published by longtime Democratic Political Consultant Kimberly Scott, the quadrennial calendar grew out of an informal calendar of events Scott produced for clients at the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver, Colorado. "The List" went viral and quickly became the 'go-to' source for Democratic Party insiders.

In 2012, the formally-branded "DemList" Convention Calendar reprised its role and served as the Party-recommended resource for the Democratic Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina -- as profiled in the LA Times, Politico, National Journal, Huffington Post, The Pittsburg-Post Gazette, Charlotte Observer and other publications, blogs and media outlets nationwide.

The DemList Convention calendar was again the source for the 2016 Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 500 events posted.

"Democratic success at the polls is people-driven, and providing a free, informative, effective platform for connecting people to the resources, issues and players goes to the heart of DemList's mission," said Scott.

For the already historic 2020 Democratic Convention, anchored in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, DemList is opening up the calendar to state and national trainings, webinars and meetings leading up to, as well as during, the August 17-20 convention.

"We look at this as a exceptional opportunity for state parties and allied organizations, companies, unions and others in the states and nationally to host a virtual event and promote, for free, their brand or cause in a way they wouldn't have been able to do in Milwaukee."

Scott said most people are now just finalizing plans and expects most virtual events to go up in the next two weeks. In the interim, DemList is working with the Democratic party and convention officials to provide the most current updates as they become available.

DemList is proud to serve as the only central hub for all information regarding the country's first virtual political convention. Contact us for sponsorship and advertising opportunities on the calendar.

DemList
Connecting you to The Party
Connecting you to Each Other

###


www.demlist.com
https://demlist.com/the-calendar-2020/
https://twitter.com/theDemList
https://www.facebook.com/DemList/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/demlist
https://demlist.com/kimberly-scott-bio/
SignUp: https://demlist.com/register

info@DemList.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pBLACKBAUD : 's Rachel Hutchisson Speaks on the Future of Giving and Philanthropy at Social Innovation Summit 2020
PR
01:07pAmerican and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
RE
01:07pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:06pU.S. says son of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn made cryptocurrency payments for escape from Japan
RE
01:06pCOMICS &NDASH; BUCK DANNY : Short Stories Volume 1
PU
01:06pCARMILA : Result of the option to receive the 2019 dividend payment in shares
PU
01:06pTELES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT INFORMATIONSTECHNOLOGIEN : Full placement of the capital increase
PU
01:05pTRINITY INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:05pDISCOVERY : HGTV RENEWS HIT SERIES 'FLIPPING 101 WITH TAREK EL MOUSSA' FOR A SECOND SEASON - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
01:05pINDIGO AUTO GROUP : Announces Kelly Wolf As New Chief Executive Officer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies anew on latest U.S.-China row, stocks falter
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4BHG GROUP AB : INTERIM REPORT: 1 January-30 June 2020
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group