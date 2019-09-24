Demand Forecasting and Planning Helped a Beverage Manufacturer to Gauge the Market Demand in Real-Time | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers Exhaustive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest demand forecasting and planning engagement for a beverage manufacturer. This success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to gauge real-time demand and inventory stocks and improve the production process.

Many organizations have aggressive performance goals related to delivery time reliability, demand management, inventory optimization, order fulfilment rate, order cycle time, and inventory turnover but are unable to accurately forecast demand and the factors affecting them. The ability to effectively forecast fluctuations in demand is crucial to the success of an organization. The use of appropriate demand and supply forecasting methods is especially crucial in the food and beverage sector as accurate forecasts lead to faster cash turnover cycles, lower inventory cycles, and quicker response rates.

The Business Challenge

The client- a leading food and beverage manufacturer faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Inability to optimize the production planning process

Lack of accuracy in demand forecasting

Inability to gauge market demand in real-time

“Demand forecasting solutions can help you align the long-term strategic goals of your organization with performance measures and market demands,” says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The beverage manufacturer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering demand forecasting solutions to develop a demand forecasting model to help them better plan their production process. Though the demand forecasting model initially focused on top-selling SKUs’, it was later expanded for another set of SKUs’ for which the client faced similar issues related to demand forecasting.

Quantzig’s demand forecasting and planning engagement empowered the client to:

Improve demand forecasting accuracy across different region-SKU combinations

Visualize the demand, forecasts, and accuracy metrics

Reduce the forecast generation process time by 75%

Quantzig's demand forecasting and planning engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the best and worst-case scenarios for each customer

Devising strategic decisions to boost profitability

