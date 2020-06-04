Demand Forecasting in Retail: Quantzig Reveals Top Trends Impacting Future Growth

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the top trends impacting demand forecasting in retail.

Key takeaways:

Demand forecasting in retail plays a crucial role in production planning, inventory management, and capacity optimization. Accurate demand forecasting provides retailers with valuable information about their potential in the current market to make informed decisions on pricing, market potential, and business growth strategies. The retail industry simply can’t survive without demand forecasting as they risk making poor decisions about their products and inventory, which might result in lost opportunities. So what trends are catching up in the retail industry with regards to demand forecasting? Our experts offer detailed insights in our recent article.

According to Quantzig’s demand forecasting experts, “Demand forecasting is especially important in the retail industry because it leads to lower inventory costs, faster cash turnover cycles, quicker response to trends, and better margins.”

Retail Demand Forecasting Trends

1: Rising popularity of bottom-up forecasting

2: Process automation

3: Focus on forecast quality

4: Fresh view towards long-tail items

5: Repositioning the returned goods

Demand forecasting is a segment of advanced predictive analytics that leverages data to understand and predict customer demand. These insights help retailers to make informed decisions about product planning, inventory management, and stock optimization. While there are many demand forecasting methods that help retailers maximize business value, not all lead to timely forecasts and an increase in sales. Instead, they eat into their resources and jeopardize the entire demand forecasting system resulting in a catastrophic effect. Read the complete article for detailed insights: https://bit.ly/3097UxY

