Demand and Capacity Planning Helped a Machine Manufacturing Company to Reduce Demand Forecasting Errors by 10% | Quantzig's New Success Story

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers
actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has
announced the completion of their latest engagement for a leading
machine manufacturing company. During the course of this engagement, the
demand and capacity planning experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive
multi-step approach to help the client improve their demand
forecasting accuracy.
In today’s complex business scenario, it’s essential to analyze demand
patterns and manage production capacity to avoid out of stock
situations. Companies cannot afford to rely on traditional approaches
that revolve around the analysis of past demand patterns to plan for
future production needs as they do not provide accurate demand
forecasts. As such, leveraging analytics-based demand and capacity
planning strategies empower businesses to tailor their production
capacity to more accurate demand forecasts that account for numerous
variables across the supply chain.
The Business Problem: A
well-established machine manufacturing company was looking at reducing
the percentage error in their demand forecasts by leveraging advanced
analytics solutions. The inconsistent nature of their current demand and
capacity planning processes curtailed their ability to manage inventory
stocks and ensure the ready availability of high-demand products. They
wanted to leverage Quantzig’s analytics expertise to tackle this
challenge and drive significant improvements in their forecast accuracy.
“Our demand and capacity planning solutions can help determine the
production capacity needed by an organization to meet changing demands
for its products,” says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: To help
the client tackle their challenges, we developed a multi-step, holistic
framework to optimize their supply chain operations. The demand
and capacity planning framework included recommendations for capacity
management and safety stock optimization. Also, by leveraging demand and
capacity planning solutions, we successfully reduced the total average
percentage error to less than 10%, while simultaneously improving
capacity management.
This success story is a classic example of how demand and capacity
planning can help players across industries to maximize their production
Quantzig's demand and capacity planning
solutions helped the client to:
-
Identify risks associated with out-of-stock scenarios
-
Improve production capacity
-
Quantzig's demand and capacity planning
solutions offered predictive insights on:
-
Using analytics dashboards to improve the efficiency of demand and
capacity planning processes
-
Improving the accuracy of demand forecasts
-
Demand and capacity planning strategies can help you improve your
