Demand and Capacity Planning Helped a Machine Manufacturing Company to Reduce Demand Forecasting Errors by 10% | Quantzig's New Success Story

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest engagement for a leading machine manufacturing company. During the course of this engagement, the demand and capacity planning experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive multi-step approach to help the client improve their demand forecasting accuracy.

In today’s complex business scenario, it’s essential to analyze demand patterns and manage production capacity to avoid out of stock situations. Companies cannot afford to rely on traditional approaches that revolve around the analysis of past demand patterns to plan for future production needs as they do not provide accurate demand forecasts. As such, leveraging analytics-based demand and capacity planning strategies empower businesses to tailor their production capacity to more accurate demand forecasts that account for numerous variables across the supply chain.

The Business Problem: A well-established machine manufacturing company was looking at reducing the percentage error in their demand forecasts by leveraging advanced analytics solutions. The inconsistent nature of their current demand and capacity planning processes curtailed their ability to manage inventory stocks and ensure the ready availability of high-demand products. They wanted to leverage Quantzig’s analytics expertise to tackle this challenge and drive significant improvements in their forecast accuracy.

“Our demand and capacity planning solutions can help determine the production capacity needed by an organization to meet changing demands for its products,” says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: To help the client tackle their challenges, we developed a multi-step, holistic framework to optimize their supply chain operations. The demand and capacity planning framework included recommendations for capacity management and safety stock optimization. Also, by leveraging demand and capacity planning solutions, we successfully reduced the total average percentage error to less than 10%, while simultaneously improving capacity management.

Quantzig's demand and capacity planning solutions helped the client to:

Identify risks associated with out-of-stock scenarios

Improve production capacity

Quantzig's demand and capacity planning solutions offered predictive insights on:

Using analytics dashboards to improve the efficiency of demand and capacity planning processes

Improving the accuracy of demand forecasts

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

