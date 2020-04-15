Log in
Demand-driven Inventory Optimization: Why is it the ‘need of the hour'? | Quantzig

04/15/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, announces the completion of its FREE downloadable resource that explains ‘why businesses must focus on demand-driven inventory optimization to tackle the crisis.’

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005416/en/

Steps to Build an Inventory Optimization Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Steps to Build an Inventory Optimization Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

What’s in it for you?

  • Overview of inventory management best practices that can help you succeed
  • Gain insights on the steps to build an inventory optimization strategy
  • Understand the need to optimize operations and drive supply chain efficiency

The ultimate success of a business relies on its ability to provide customers with the right goods, at the right place, and at the right time. Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you succeed.

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted supply chains across industries, to gain a winning edge in such a scenario, businesses will have to focus on several factors that enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. However, catering to customer needs is not an easy task since customer loyalty demands a free-flowing, buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere business model where the purchase cycle originates in one channel and ends in another.

Furthermore, to cater to the growing demand in the post-pandemic world, businesses must transform themselves and adopt a fully-optimized inventory and delivery system, that offers exceptional service across key business areas. And it requires businesses to focus on a single version of the truth that revolves around evaluating customer touchpoints to develop a fail-proof inventory management strategy.

Book a FREE solution demo to gain a limited-period free license to access our supply chain analytics platforms.

According to Quantzig’s analytics experts, “A powerful inventory management system is one that enables businesses to proactively respond to the fluctuating demands of customers. However, several associated cost factors make inventory management a challenging task.”

Steps to Build an Inventory Optimization Strategy

#1 Analyze and monitor stocks

#2 Forecast demand signals

#3 Prioritize modeling and select stock policies

#4 Replenish the strategy

We now offer a holistic business support package for businesses that covers various aspects of supply chain management including, financial reporting, and crisis management, and working capital management. Visit Quantzig’s COVID-19 resource library to learn how analytics can help you thrive in the new normal.

Considering the current global scenario, demand-based inventory optimization can have a huge financial impact on the organization by minimizing inventory and freeing up working capital while ensuring the availability of goods. Our experts believe companies that deploy robust inventory optimization strategies can significantly reduce inventory holdings and drive margins by catering to the growing needs of customers.

At Quantzig, we help our clients to gain comprehensive insights and achieve long-term benefits through customized inventory management solutions. Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights and personalized recommendations.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
