Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Demand for Luckin app surges as Chinese rush to drink up after admission of fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A cup of 'Luckin Coffee,' coffee is displayed during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

Luckin Coffee's app has rocketed to become the second most popular in China as consumers rushed to claim a free drink that it has long offered for downloading, worried the chain might collapse after it said much of its sales last year were fabricated.

"I heard that if you download the app, you will get free coffee," said Beijing-based Gan Lin, 35, who downloaded the app on Friday.

"I'm not that into coffee but it would be a pity to lose the chance for a free drink. After all, you don't know how much longer Luckin can hold on."

The coffee chain's app usually ranks between the 70th and 100th most popular free app downloads for users of Apple's iOS operating system in China, according to app performance tracker App Annie. Apple's App Store is one of the biggest in China.

Luckin's shock announcement last Thursday that its chief operating officer and other employees had fabricated sales sent its shares plunging more than 80% and wiped more than $5 billion off the company's market capitalisation.

The Starbucks Corp rival only went public last year, positioning itself as a tech version of a retail business, where users ordered coffee via its app for delivery to their offices and homes.

It has relied heavily on discounted sales to drive its fast growth and capture market share. The loss-making company began operations in January 2018 and by December 2019, had over 4,500 stores - overtaking Starbucks, with 4,100, in the process.

Luckin on Sunday said its business would continue to operate as normal and apologised to its customers.

The company did not respond on Tuesday to a request for comment on the surge in demand for its app.

The newfound Luckin coffee frenzy has been strong enough to freeze the app in many Chinese cities, leaving customers unable to place orders for several hours.

On Luckin?s Weibo social media account, thousands of users have expressed hope the coffee chain will continue to operate because they haven?t used up their vouchers.

Some were more genuine fans. One said on Weibo that if Luckin survived the scandal, he would drink Luckin "even if there is no discount". His comment gained 66,000 likes on Weibo.

By Sophie Yu and Jennifer Hughes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aCoronavirus hopes propel stocks, euro higher
RE
04:54aItalian Retail Sales Increased on Month in February
DJ
04:53aCoronavirus hopes propel stocks, euro higher
RE
04:53aCoronavirus hopes propel stocks, euro higher
RE
04:53aSOUTH ASIA : Governments must protect livelihoods from COVID-19
PU
04:48aUK labour cost growth slows to two-year low in late 2019
RE
04:46aJapan declares coronavirus emergency, prepares near $1 trillion stimulus
RE
04:45aIndonesia in talks with development banks for loans totalling $7 billion
RE
04:31aDemand for Luckin app surges as Chinese rush to drink up after admission of fraud
RE
04:23aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK : Launch of the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) Innovation Hub
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..
5CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group