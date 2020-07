The government had underwritten just over 46 billion pounds ($58 billion) of borrowing by businesses hit by the lockdown as of July 12, up about 1 billion pounds from a week earlier.

Its job retention scheme has covered 9.4 million jobs, unchanged from the previous total, with 28.7 billion pounds of claims made, up from 27.4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7987 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)