DemandStar's Rapid Growth Continues With 152 New Government Agencies Added To The Procurement Network

02/25/2020 | 12:01am EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar, the online network connecting local and national suppliers with government procurement officers, kicks off 2020 by announcing that over 150 new government agencies have joined the DemandStar network, continuing to transform current inefficiencies in the $1.5 trillion government purchasing market. The company welcomes the new agencies to its network of over 500 government agencies and hundreds of thousands of local, state and national businesses.

“$1.5 trillion is spent in the local government procurement market, but billions of this is wasted due to lack of competition and outdated processes. It’s time for a complete refresh in government procurement. DemandStar is the modern marketplace for government, bringing more businesses to the table through a network that is easy and equitable so governments can gain access to more competition and, ultimately, better value,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “Most importantly, when governments and businesses work better together, everybody wins.”

In what once was an inefficient market filled with slow processes and scarce competition, DemandStar opens the market up to a modern process. Governments and businesses in the network are now able to participate in a shared American supplier community allowing for unified, simple workflow. Thus, both sides save time and create millions in value for their communities. Businesses are now winning contracts they never knew existed and governments receive an increase in competition by three to five times and a savings of 15-20 percent.

Government agencies and businesses using DemandStar span across the country, from Florida to Kentucky to California, and includes industries of every type, including but not limited to construction, education, healthcare, landscaping, and much more.

Agencies and businesses looking to grow can learn more about or join DemandStar at https://network.demandstar.com/.

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR
DemandStar builds communities by connecting government agencies quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers of all sizes. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serves as the gateway for B2B partnerships between government agencies and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government agencies and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

Contact: Jamie Andersen
Phone: (949) 502-6200
Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
