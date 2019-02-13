Demands for BPU Holdings Shares Grow as Stakeholders Hit 6,000 Mark

BPU Holdings, an Artificial Emotional Intelligence Company, Has
Surpassed a 6,000 Shareholder Benchmark in the New Year
Pioneer of Artificial Emotional Intelligence (AEI), BPU Holdings (BPU)
had another successful year as the demand for its shares grows, hitting
the 6,000 stakeholders mark in just the span of a year.
Founded in 2012, BPU has built ZimOS, the world’s first Artificial
Emotional Intelligent operating system platform. Since the launch of
ZimOS, BPU has thrived globally establishing offices in Las Vegas in
2016, as BPU International and in Bosnia Herzegovina in 2018, as BPU
Europe. Recently, BPU has partnered with the United States National
Science Foundation (USNSF) and University of Arizona to develop BPU’s
automated AEI assistant, aiMei Framework. aiMei is an AEI chatbot that
can help assist physicians detect signs of dementia and delirium. With
the ever-increasing innovations BPU is leading, the company has seen an
increase in stock value and shareholder demands. This has been the
result of the growing interest the company has experienced.
CEO of BPU Holdings, Oh SangGyoon says, “Our Values are: People,
Portfolio, Partners, Profit and Productivity. With that, we understand
the importance of long-term return to our stakeholders. We are thrilled
to see an enthusiasm within our investors and key stakeholders in the
recent activity and growth.”
BPU seeks to bring an envisioned roadmap for 2019 and will continue for
focus on their Mission of generating the most advanced, usable, secure
and innovative Artificial Emotional Intelligence technology in the world.
About BPU Holdings
BPU Holdings is dedicated to generating the first Artificial Emotional
Intelligent (AEI) platform — ZimOS. ZimOS is the foundation of AEI.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) emulates how people think — AEI emulates
how people feel. BPU International is dedicated to generating the most
advanced, usable, secure and innovative Artificial Emotional
Intelligence (AEI) technology in the world. AEI technology advances the
human condition by providing rigorous tools to improve emotional
intelligence.
BPU gives back. Our acronym translated in Korean means ‘to giveaway’. We
strive to do exactly that as we have set our company Articles to
allocate 30% of our Company’s profit to the public good.
