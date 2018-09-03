Demerrara Sugar - World Markets, 2022: Key Players are Associated British Foods, Florida Crystals, Guyana Sugar, India Tree, Mauritius Sugar Syndicate, and Natura Sugars - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Demerrara Sugar Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Demerara Sugar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the blending of demerara sugar with
natural sweeteners and growing demand for flavoured demerara sugar.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increasing number of consumers looking for alternatives to white sugar
and brown sugar. Demerara sugar is used as an alternative for white
sugar and brown sugar.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the allergies associated with cane sugar. As demerara sugar is obtained
from the first pressing of sugarcane, its consumption is associated with
many allergies.
Market Trends
-
Blending of Demerara Sugar With Natural Sweeteners & Growing Demand
for Flavored Demerara Sugar
-
Omnichannel Retailing & Labeling Strategy
-
Growing Demand for Organic Demerara Sugar
Key Vendors
-
Associated British Foods
-
Florida Crystals
-
Guyana Sugar
-
India Tree
-
Mauritius Sugar Syndicate
-
Natura Sugars
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4t3mtw/demerrara_sugar?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005298/en/