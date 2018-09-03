Demerrara Sugar - World Markets, 2022: Key Players are Associated British Foods, Florida Crystals, Guyana Sugar, India Tree, Mauritius Sugar Syndicate, and Natura Sugars - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Demerrara Sugar Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Demerara Sugar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the blending of demerara sugar with natural sweeteners and growing demand for flavoured demerara sugar.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing number of consumers looking for alternatives to white sugar and brown sugar. Demerara sugar is used as an alternative for white sugar and brown sugar.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the allergies associated with cane sugar. As demerara sugar is obtained from the first pressing of sugarcane, its consumption is associated with many allergies.

Market Trends

Blending of Demerara Sugar With Natural Sweeteners & Growing Demand for Flavored Demerara Sugar

Omnichannel Retailing & Labeling Strategy

Growing Demand for Organic Demerara Sugar

Key Vendors

Associated British Foods

Florida Crystals

Guyana Sugar

India Tree

Mauritius Sugar Syndicate

Natura Sugars

