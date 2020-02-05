Demers Ambulances USA Welcomes New Regional Sales Manager

Dave Schwartzman brings more than twenty-five years of industry experience to new role for Demers and Crestline brands

VAN WERT, OH, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances Manufacturer Inc. ("Demers Ambulances"), welcomes Dave Schwartzman as their new Regional Sales Manager for Demers and Crestline brands in the Northeast United States. Mr. Schwartzman is an accomplished sales professional with over fifteen years of experience and extensive knowledge of the emergency medical services industry.

"We are thrilled to have Dave on board," said Chad Brown, Vice-President Sales. "Dave brings a proven track record and solid industry experience in several dimensions of the business, and we are confident he will hit the ground running and deliver results to continue to grow our business and support our dealers and customers in the Northeast," Brown added.

Dave will assist in providing training and support to Demers' current customers, as well as building relationships with potential customers. "I am very honored and look forward to assisting Demers Ambulances in reaching yet another level," said Dave Schwartzman. "I look forward to working with Demers' strong network of dealers to increase ambulance sales."

Dave graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB) and began working in the Hospitality Industry for Marriott Hotels and other resorts in New York City. He later attended a Master's Program in EMS at Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. His EMS experience includes Paramedic for the Philadelphia FD, Flight Paramedic with Mid Atlantic Medevac and he continues to work as a per diem Paramedic with Virtua Health System in Southern New Jersey.

Dave began his EMS Sales career by introducing Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) to EMS with Emergent Respiratory Products, then moved to Physio-Control, where he covered the states of New Jersey and Philadelphia. He was Territory Manager with FujiFilm Sonosite, selling Ultrasound and, most recently, the Northeast Regional Business Development Manager for Air Methods Corporation. As of today, Dave Schwartzman will be responsible for all Demers and Crestline dealers and customers in the Northeast Region.

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018, creating the second-largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses, joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle.

To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com

