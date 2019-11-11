Democracy Live : Awarded Certification Approval for Dell/Windows 10 IoT Enterprise Balloting Solution

Seattle-based Democracy Live has been awarded full certification of the first stand-alone accessible balloting device in the elections industry. In collaboration with Dell and Microsoft, the OmniBallot Tablet offers a fully accessible ballot marking device leveraging the security and accessibility of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Dell hardware. The OmniBallot Tablet is the first vendor-neutral, off-the-shelf ballot marking device that has been reviewed and approved by an EAC-approved independent test lab and tested and deployed in multiple states. The OmniBallot Tablet is designed to provide all voters, including voters with disabilities, the same off-the-shelf, secure computer technology in the polls as they have at home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005677/en/

OmniBallot Tablet is the first stand-alone accessible balloting device in the elections industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Democracy Live CEO Bryan Finney stated, “By leveraging Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Dell off-the-shelf hardware, we were able to drive up the levels of security and accessibility, while driving down the costs to the taxpayers. We are glad to help bring the highest levels of accessibility and security into polling places across the country.”

Kim Nelson, Director of State and Local Government for Microsoft, stated, “Democracy Live has long been a partner to Microsoft and we are pleased that they are using the extensive built-in security and accessibility tools of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise to deliver a voting device that meets all the regulatory requirements. Millions of voters, including those with disabilities, have the right to vote independently. We are glad to partner with Democracy Live to bring the security and accessibility features of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise into the polling place.”

With over 35 million voters with disabilities and nearly 200,000 voting locations across the U.S., the OmniBallot Tablet offers secure, equal access to voting to every voter, regardless of disabilities. The States of Minnesota, Vermont and New Hampshire are the first states to be deploying the Dell/Windows 10 IoT Enterprise balloting solution for use in the polls.

About Democracy Live:

With over 400 federal, state and local clients, Democracy Live is the largest provider of cloud and tablet-based balloting in the United States. Our OmniBallot cloud and tablet balloting tools have been deployed in over 1,000 U.S. elections and used by voters in over 90 countries on every continent. Democracy Live has received funding by the U.S. Department of Defense and the US Department of Health and Human Services to assist voters around the world access their ADA-compliant electronic ballot. In 2019, Democracy Live was awarded the Accessibility in Voting Award presented at the United Nations. For more information, please visit www.democracylive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005677/en/