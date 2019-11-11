Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Democracy Live : Awarded Certification Approval for Dell/Windows 10 IoT Enterprise Balloting Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 05:49pm EST

Seattle-based Democracy Live has been awarded full certification of the first stand-alone accessible balloting device in the elections industry. In collaboration with Dell and Microsoft, the OmniBallot Tablet offers a fully accessible ballot marking device leveraging the security and accessibility of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Dell hardware. The OmniBallot Tablet is the first vendor-neutral, off-the-shelf ballot marking device that has been reviewed and approved by an EAC-approved independent test lab and tested and deployed in multiple states. The OmniBallot Tablet is designed to provide all voters, including voters with disabilities, the same off-the-shelf, secure computer technology in the polls as they have at home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005677/en/

OmniBallot Tablet is the first stand-alone accessible balloting device in the elections industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

OmniBallot Tablet is the first stand-alone accessible balloting device in the elections industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Democracy Live CEO Bryan Finney stated, “By leveraging Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Dell off-the-shelf hardware, we were able to drive up the levels of security and accessibility, while driving down the costs to the taxpayers. We are glad to help bring the highest levels of accessibility and security into polling places across the country.”

Kim Nelson, Director of State and Local Government for Microsoft, stated, “Democracy Live has long been a partner to Microsoft and we are pleased that they are using the extensive built-in security and accessibility tools of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise to deliver a voting device that meets all the regulatory requirements. Millions of voters, including those with disabilities, have the right to vote independently. We are glad to partner with Democracy Live to bring the security and accessibility features of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise into the polling place.”

With over 35 million voters with disabilities and nearly 200,000 voting locations across the U.S., the OmniBallot Tablet offers secure, equal access to voting to every voter, regardless of disabilities. The States of Minnesota, Vermont and New Hampshire are the first states to be deploying the Dell/Windows 10 IoT Enterprise balloting solution for use in the polls.

About Democracy Live:

With over 400 federal, state and local clients, Democracy Live is the largest provider of cloud and tablet-based balloting in the United States. Our OmniBallot cloud and tablet balloting tools have been deployed in over 1,000 U.S. elections and used by voters in over 90 countries on every continent. Democracy Live has received funding by the U.S. Department of Defense and the US Department of Health and Human Services to assist voters around the world access their ADA-compliant electronic ballot. In 2019, Democracy Live was awarded the Accessibility in Voting Award presented at the United Nations. For more information, please visit www.democracylive.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Warns of Margin Pressure After Mixed Quarter --Update
DJ
06:38pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company
DJ
06:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dropbox, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBX
GL
06:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Overstock.com, Inc. - OSTK
GL
06:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Domo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DOMO
GL
06:31pGlobal Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Angelcare and Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group) | Technavio
BU
06:31pORGANIGRAM : Provides Corporate Update
BU
06:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The Chemours Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CC
GL
06:27pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ruhnn Holding Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RUHN  
GL
06:25pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholder with Losses on their Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MYGN
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
2INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. : INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award&trade..
3DEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney
4TIDEWATER INC. : TIDEWATER: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Driven to End Hunger, Walser Automotive Group Launches Food Donation Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group