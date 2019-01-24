Democrat Elizabeth Warren Weighs Wealth Tax on Rich Households

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is considering an annual wealth tax, attempting to combat inequality and raise trillions of dollars with a significant new levy on the very richest Americans.

Ms. Warren's proposal would impose a 2% annual tax on household wealth above $50 million and an additional 1% tax on wealth above $1 billion, according to economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, who have analyzed what they describe as her proposal. Their estimates were provided to the Massachusetts senator in a memo.

Two progressive groups -- the Washington Center for Equitable Growth and the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy -- released papers on wealth taxes this week.

The tax would affect about 75,000 households and raise $2.75 trillion over a decade, Messrs. Saez and Zucman write, roughly 10 times the revenue that the current estate and gift taxes are projected to raise.

Ms. Warren's campaign didn't respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The wealth-tax proposal drives the tax-policy conversation within the Democratic Party further to the left. The discussions are moving beyond the Obama-era tax proposals that never became law, such as additional taxes on high-income business owners and a plan to tax unrealized capital gains at death. Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), who is also running for president, is pitching a refundable tax credit worth up to $500 per household a month. And freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) has drawn attention with her calls for a 70% top marginal income-tax rate, up from today's 37% rate.

"A progressive wealth tax is the most direct policy tool to curb the growing concentration of wealth in the United States," Mr. Saez wrote in an email. "It can also raise sorely needed tax revenue to fund the public good. Senator Warren's progressive wealth tax on the top 0.1% wealthiest Americans is an important step in this direction."

The U.S. has a form of wealth tax in the estate tax, but it has nothing like the annual tax outlined in the proposal.

Under current law, wealthy Americans who hold on to their assets without selling them don't have to pay income taxes on the gains during their lifetimes. Their estates pay a tax of up to 40% when they die, though many can minimize or avoid that tax, too. Heirs have to pay income taxes only when they sell assets and only on the gains since the prior holder's death.

An annual wealth tax, by contrast, would apply regardless of whether those affected saw their fortunes rise or fall and regardless of whether they sold assets during the year.

People who start successful companies and have billions of dollars in stock in them can minimize income taxes during their lifetimes by avoiding stock sales and borrowing against their assets.

The issue, to Democrats today, isn't just the tax rate that applies in that kind of situation, but what gets taxed in the first place.

"The people at the very, very top get a lot of their income never included in the system," said David Kamin, a New York University law professor who was a tax-policy aide to President Barack Obama. "You can have very vast wealth without paying a lot of tax relative to it."

A wealth tax faces political, legal and practical obstacles. Unlike estate and income-tax plans, wealth taxes don't have a long track record of support in Congress, even among Democrats. Wealthy taxpayers would begin looking for ways to escape or avoid the tax, and there would be frequent disputes about the value of illiquid assets such as businesses, real estate and art. And taxpayers would consider constitutional challenges, pointing to the limits on so-called direct taxation.

"The Warren proposal may be good politics in a soon-to-be crowded Democrat primary field, but it is always bad economics and would never earn the backing of 60 of the senator's colleagues," said Alex Brill, a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. It would likely create "massive compliance burdens," he added.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com