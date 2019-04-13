Log in
Democrat Sets April 23 Deadline for Trump Tax Returns--Update

04/13/2019 | 10:27am EDT

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal set a final April 23 deadline for the IRS to turn over President Trump's tax returns.

After that, House Democrats and the Trump administration could be headed for a clash in federal court over documents that the president has sought to keep private.

The administration had missed an April 10 deadline as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote that he was consulting with the Justice Department about the law and exploring whether Mr. Neal had a legitimate legislative purpose for the request. Under the tax code, Mr. Neal (D., Mass.) can request any taxpayer's returns and the Treasury Department "shall furnish" them.

In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig on Saturday, Mr. Neal said the law clearly entitles him to receive the six years of business and personal returns of Mr. Trump that he requested.

"It is not the proper function of the IRS, Treasury, or Justice to question or second guess the motivations of the Committee or its reasonable determinations regarding its need for the requested tax returns and return information," Mr. Neal wrote.

Mr. Neal set a deadline of 5 p.m. on April 23 and said he would interpret a failure to hand over the records by then as a denial of his request. After that, he could issue a subpoena or he could go straight to a federal court to seek to enforce the law. The legal question would reach beyond the language of the statute and consider the extent of constitutional constraints on legislative inquiries.

Spokespeople for the IRS and Treasury didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Mr. Neal's letter.

Mr. Trump broke with four decades of precedent of presidents and major-party candidates by refusing to release his tax returns. He has said he would release his returns after an audit is complete.

Under an IRS procedure, presidents are subject to mandatory audits. Mr. Neal has taken the president's argument against a voluntary release and turned it into his rationale for a mandatory handover of the returns, arguing that the committee needs to determine if the IRS is doing those audits properly. Mr. Neal has also requested administrative files relating to any audits of the president or some of his business entities.

It would take a subsequent committee vote to publicly release all or part of the returns.

The administration hasn't formally denied Mr. Neal's request, though Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, said that Democrats would "never" get the returns. And Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, William Consovoy, urged the IRS to resist the request.

"Mick Mulvaney has nothing to do with our decision one way or another," a senior Treasury official said.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

