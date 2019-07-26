Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Democrat calls for 'good faith' talks with USTR on trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic head of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Friday called for "good faith" negotiations with the Trump administration to address concerns about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The timeline for Congress to consider ratifying the deal depends on the administration's willingness to negotiate in good faith, U.S. Representative Richard Neal, chairman of the powerful committee, said in a statement after Democrats met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

"We remain committed to working diligently with Ambassador Lighthizer on this agreement. The timeline for consideration of the revised deal depends on the administration's willingness to negotiate with us in good faith to address House Democrats' concerns," Neal said.

Earl Blumenauer, the Oregon Democrat who leads the trade subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a meeting with reporters on Friday that the tone of debate about the trade agreement was far less contentious than during previous trade negotiations.

"It has been a productive three months," Blumenauer said. But he said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made clear that she would not allow consideration of the agreement on the House floor until Democrats were satisfied with the revised deal.

"The charge we all share is to make sure that every Democrat feels that his or her interests have been heard. They may not all be satisfied," Blumenauer said.

Nearly 600 trade and commerce groups sent a letter to lawmakers this week urging quick approval of a deal they said would be a boon to the U.S. economy.

Leaders from the United States, Mexico and Canada signed the agreement in November, but it must be ratified by lawmakers in all three countries. Mexico has already ratified the deal, but House Democrats have promised to block it until their concerns over environmental, labour and pharmaceutical aspects of the agreement are met.

Blumenauer said he was encouraged by Lighthizer's past record on enforcement and said the discussions had been productive.

The Oregon Democrat has previously said he may be open to "strategically opening" the trade agreement to address very specific concerns, but was sceptical about using so-called side agreements, which he said had proven problematic in the current trade agreement among the three nations.

The congressman just returned from a trip to Mexico leading a congressional delegation. He said he returned "very impressed" by the Mexican government and its ambitions, adding: "It is clear that it is sincere."

(Reporting by Jonas Ekblom and Andrea Shalal; editing by Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)

By Jonas Ekblom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Detassels with Young Nebraskans, Meets with Seed Corn Companies
PU
02:40pTrump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status
RE
02:35pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : July 22-26
PU
02:31pU.S. bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for 82 foreign banks
RE
02:22pBrazil's courtship of U.S. need not worry China - foreign minister
RE
02:20pCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Monthly Economic and Financial Development, June 2019
PU
02:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce back; dollar climbs on GDP data, upbeat earnings
RE
02:17pIMF launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader
RE
02:12pSprint, T-Mobile win U.S. antitrust approval for $26 billion merger
RE
02:10pWorld Bank's Georgieva added to EU list of candidates to lead IMF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group