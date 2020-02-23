Log in
Democratic Leaders Split on Taxes, New Bail Law

02/23/2020 | 07:15pm EST

By Jimmy Vielkind

After moving in tandem for most of 2019, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie are diverging over taxes and criminal-justice policy as budget negotiations start in earnest.

The two legislative leaders and the Democratic members they represent have been most pointedly at odds over whether to amend the state's new bail law. That measure, which took effect Jan. 1, forbids the use of cash bail for people charged with most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses.

Democratic senators floated a compromise that would give additional discretion to judges, but a half-dozen Democratic Assembly members denounced it during a rally at the Capitol earlier this month. Assemblyman Michael Blake, of the Bronx, called his Senate colleagues "fake-ass legislators" who were backtracking on gains important to African-Americans and Hispanics. Senators said their proposal was still under development.

Assembly Democrats are expected to propose raising income taxes as a way to address the state's $6.1 billion budget deficit. Ms. Stewart-Cousins has said senators are reluctant to raise taxes.

Last year, Ms. Stewart-Cousins and Mr. Heastie regularly appeared in public to announce action on various bills and they called themselves the "wonder twins." There have been no such events since lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Jan. 8.

One senator said the newfound distance could be explained by differing political considerations. Ms. Stewart-Cousins is most concerned about protecting suburban senators who helped Democrats win the majority in November and is mindful of those legislators' concerns about the bail law and their susceptibility to GOP attacks, the senator said.

Mr. Heastie is focused on several longtime Assembly members who are facing Democratic primary challengers backed by progressive groups. The incumbents tout the new bail law, and any changes to weaken it could hurt them with voters. A spokesman for Mr. Heastie said the speaker sees the law as a major part of his legacy.

Both legislative leaders played down the conflict. Mr. Heastie told reporters earlier this month that despite disagreements, "we're all in responsible positions and responsible jobs, and we have to continue to do our jobs." Ms. Stewart-Cousins' spokesman said she and Mr. Heastie have "different approaches to the same goal, but they have a great relationship and work together as a united legislature to help all of New York."

The current state of affairs could strengthen Gov. Andrew Cuomo's hand in budget negotiations. The state constitution restricts the ways in which legislators are able to amend spending legislation, and any chance of major changes would require close coordination.

ROAD TRIPPIN': As lawmakers continue to talk about legalizing recreational marijuana in New York, Mr. Cuomo said last week that he wants to visit other states where pot is sold legally to check things out.

The Democratic governor said he would visit neighboring Massachusetts -- where you can find cars with New York license plates outside the retail shop just over the border in Pittsfield -- as well as Illinois and California.

Mr. Cuomo and top legislators say they want to legalize marijuana but disagree over how to distribute tax revenue from pot sales. The governor said he also wants to meet with law-enforcement officials and industry experts to see what other states' experiences have been.

But why not just pick up the phone? Mr. Cuomo said Friday during a conference call that he wouldn't be ingesting any cannabis on the trip, joking instead that he would designate an "official taster." (An administration aide later called to say there wouldn't actually be an official taster.)

Lawmakers from suburban areas still have qualms about legalization, which Mr. Cuomo believes can be overcome only if it is addressed as part of the state budget due by April 1. He said he would take the trip during a coming weekend.

THE QUESTION: Which long-shot gubernatorial candidate smoked marijuana in the halls of the state Capitol during a 2012 visit to argue for the drug's legalization?

-- Know the answer? Leave a comment!

THE LAST ANSWER: The last Republican New York governor to win his party's presidential nomination but lose a general election was Tom Dewey in 1948. The last Democrat was Al Smith in 1928.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com

