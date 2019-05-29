Democratic Party Raises Bar for Second Round of Debates in Fall

By Ken Thomas

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The Democratic National Committee imposed tougher rules for presidential candidates to qualify for primary debates scheduled for September and October, a move that could help narrow the vast field of candidates.

The DNC, which is running the debates, said Wednesday that candidates must raise money from at least 130,000 donors, including a minimum of 400 each in 20 states, and show at least 2% support in four national or early primary-state polls.

The more stringent thresholds will serve as a test for lesser-known presidential candidates as they compete for attention and limited campaign dollars over the summer, typically the slowest fundraising period of the year as many people go on vacation.

By comparison, candidates will be able to qualify for the two-night debates to be held in Miami in June and in Detroit in July by reaching either a donor or polling benchmark, both lower than for the fall debates: at least 65,000 donors, including a minimum of 200 each in 20 states, or 1% support in three national or early primary-state polls.

In a field of nearly two dozen contenders vying to challenge President Trump, a Republican, the debates will offer a valuable prime-time television audience at an early stage of the campaign.

The leading candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, are all but assured spots in the debates. Those five, along with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, have been polling at least 2% and will be well-positioned with their donor totals to qualify for future debates.

But the DNC has capped the number of slots for the Miami and Detroit debates at 20 candidates -- a maximum of 10 per debate night -- so a handful of 2020 hopefuls won't be able to participate. So far, 13 candidates have said they have crossed the 65,000-donor mark, and a total of 19 appear to have achieved the 1% polling support. The deadline to qualify for the first debate is June 12.

The more difficult donor requirements for the third and fourth debates may leave some candidates playing catch-up after struggling to cross the initial donor threshold. The DNC said the deadline for reaching the higher donor level would be Aug. 28 for the September debates.

Among the candidates who haven't announced reaching the 65,000-donor level are New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Mr. Bennet, who announced his candidacy May 2, told reporters in New Hampshire Wednesday that the DNC's new requirements are "completely arbitrary."

"I don't think they should be winnowing the field," Mr. Bennet said. "And I certainly don't think the DNC should be favoring national fundraising and cable television over the early states like New Hampshire."

Mr. Booker, who has trailed his rivals in early polling, told supporters in a fundraising email that the debates "offer some of the only opportunities for an underdog campaign like ours to break through -- to get a chance to compete on a level playing field with those other campaigns that are raising tens of millions of dollars."

The DNC said that ABC News, in partnership with Univision, would host the third debate on Sept. 12 with the possibility of a second night on Sept. 13. The location of the debate, which will air in Spanish on Univision, hasn't been announced.

The party hasn't yet released details on the October debate.

For the first two debates, if fewer than 20 candidates manage to attain both benchmarks but at least 20 candidates qualify through polling, the DNC said the remaining slots would be filled by candidates with the highest polling averages.

