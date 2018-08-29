Democratic Party of Georgia : Oops! Brian Kemp Touts New Headquarters That Likely Would Not Exist if He Were Governor

Atlanta-Based Arby's Restaurant Group Opposed Discriminatory Legislation Supported by Kemp

ATLANTA - Today on Twitter, Brian Kemp celebrated the announcement of a new Sandy Springs headquarters for Inspire Brands, the new restaurant company that grew out of Atlanta-based Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. and includes Buffalo Wild Wings and R Taco.

There's just one problem with Kemp's 'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs' tweet: Arby's was among the Georgia companies at the forefront of the campaign against RFRA, legislation vetoed by Governor Nathan Deal, which would have enacted a license to discriminate against Georgia's LGBTQ community.

Brian Kemp strongly supports RFRA, which has been a disaster for other states. In fact, states like Indiana and North Carolina that have enacted discriminatory legislation have seen major companies declining to create jobs within those states as a direct result of the new discriminatory laws.

Suffice it to say: If Kemp were governor, he would have signed RFRA into law, and Inspire Brands would probably have taken its headquarters elsewhere.