Democratic Party of Georgia : Oops! Brian Kemp Touts New Headquarters That Likely Would Not Exist if He Were Governor

Atlanta-Based Arby's Restaurant Group Opposed Discriminatory Legislation Supported by Kemp
ATLANTA - Today on Twitter, Brian Kemp celebrated the announcement of a new Sandy Springs headquarters for Inspire Brands, the new restaurant company that grew out of Atlanta-based Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc. and includes Buffalo Wild Wings and R Taco.
There's just one problem with Kemp's 'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs' tweet: Arby's was among the Georgia companies at the forefront of the campaign against RFRA, legislation vetoed by Governor Nathan Deal, which would have enacted a license to discriminate against Georgia's LGBTQ community.
Brian Kemp strongly supports RFRA, which has been a disaster for other states. In fact, states like Indiana and North Carolina that have enacted discriminatory legislation have seen major companies declining to create jobs within those states as a direct result of the new discriminatory laws.
Suffice it to say: If Kemp were governor, he would have signed RFRA into law, and Inspire Brands would probably have taken its headquarters elsewhere.
Disclaimer
Democratic Party of Georgia published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 00:26:07 UTC