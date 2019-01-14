Democrats Plan Votes on Two Bills to Reopen Government This Week

By Kristina Peterson



WASHINGTON--House Democrats plan to vote on two bills this week aimed at reopening the government without first resolving the dispute with President Donald Trump over border wall funding.

With the partial government shutdown now the longest in modern history, Democrats plan to bring up another pair of bills they say could provide relief to federal workers who missed a paycheck last Friday, while giving lawmakers more time to negotiate with Mr. Trump.

On Tuesday, House Democrats will bring to the floor legislation that would reopen the shuttered federal agencies through Feb. 1. The bill, which is expected to come to the floor under an expedited procedure that requires the support of two-thirds of lawmakers, is not likely to pass.

Later in the week, the House will consider another bill that would reopen the rest of the government through the end of February. That bill is expected to pass with mostly Democratic support, since it will come to the floor Thursday under normal procedures and will only need a simple majority to pass.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has indicated he will only bring up spending bills that have the support of Mr. Trump, who said Sunday he would not reopen the government without a deal on the border wall.

The president has demanded $5.7 billion to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Democrats support tighter border security, but have said a wall is ineffective and expensive.

Previously, House Democrats have brought a package of bills that would fund most of the government through September, as well as an extension of current funding for Homeland Security, which oversees the wall, through Feb. 8. Last week, House Democrats passed a series of individual spending bills that would fund specific groups of agencies through September. A handful of GOP Republicans supported them in the House, but Mr. McConnell did not bring them up in the Senate.

