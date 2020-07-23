Log in
Democrats Push Bill Allowing Student Loans to Be Absolved in Bankruptcy

07/23/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

By Katy Stech Ferek

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Senators plan to introduce a bill Thursday that would allow people to cancel student-loan debt in bankruptcy if they can show income loss tied to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal law makes it extremely difficult for people to cancel student loans using bankruptcy. The measure from Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) and Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) would allow student-loan cancellations for people who either racked up large medical bills in the past three years or lost wages because of the coronavirus fallout.

Republicans have expressed concerns that widespread student-loan cancellations will cause the cost of higher education to rise, and earlier attempts to ease student loan restrictions for bankrupt borrowers have failed. Rising costs could make that education less accessible, according to those who oppose easing standards for forgiving student-loan debt.

The U.S. Department of Education estimated the annual cost of undergraduate tuition, fees, and room and board to be more than $27,000 for the 2017-18 school year.

A 1970s federal law requires people who take out student loans to prove an undue hardship in repaying their loans before canceling them. Over time, bankruptcy judges who have decided case by case have set a high bar.

Only several thousand student-loan borrowers have tried to cancel their loans in recent years, despite more than $1.5 trillion worth of student-loan debt outstanding as of March, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Several earlier bills to ease student-loan restrictions for bankrupt borrowers have failed without support from Republicans.

The bill is aimed at people suffering from medical debt or loss of income, and those struggling to pay off student loans.

Federal law enables most people who file for chapter 7 bankruptcy to cancel medical debt along with credit-card bills and other types of unsecured debt within a few months.

The bill from Sens. Whitehouse and Brown expands protections for people who file for bankruptcy, stating that people who lost income during the pandemic or because of a health-care crisis should have easier access to a fresh financial start. It also has relief for homeowners who have equity in their property.

In a statement, Mr. Whitehouse said that the U.S. bankruptcy system doesn't distinguish between those who face financial trouble from medical crises, which are involuntary and unexpected, and those who overspent on business pursuits or other matters.

The bill, called the Medical Bankruptcy Fairness Act, also has the backing of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) and Tammy Baldwin (D., Wis.).

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at katherine.stech@wsj.com

