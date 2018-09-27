Democrats Reject Trump Nafta Deal Without Canada

By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration's move to proceed with a new North American Free Trade Agreement without Canada is running into resistance from a group that officials had hoped would provide significant support for the revised pact: congressional Democrats.

Some traditional Democratic constituents, including unions and other labor interests, have supported efforts to address labor issues in the Nafta revision. But several Democratic lawmakers briefed by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday instead expressed discontent with Trump administration plans to advance a Nafta deal in the days ahead that drops Canada and moves forward with just Mexico.

Mr. Lighthizer has signaled that Canada could rejoin the agreement later, an idea that supporters of the Trump administration's trade policy have embraced. Still, some lawmakers on committees overseeing trade expressed disappointment that the administration was bringing them a bilateral deal with Mexico -- at least for now -- rather than the trilateral deal it told Congress it would begin negotiating a year ago.

"This is an abject failure," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee whose upstate New York district borders Canada. "I don't think there's going to be any Democratic votes for this."

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Texas Democrat on the committee, said Mexico is much more important to him but added: "I do believe that we need Canada in," in part due to supply chains that span the continent.

Mr. Lighthizer was spending Thursday on Capitol Hill updating lawmakers on Nafta and the administration's broad trade strategy. He was expected to update the members of Congress about plans to move forward with trade negotiations with the European Union, Japan and others.

"It would be a big mistake, a monumental mistake to do this without Canada," said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees trade.

Republicans also expressed some concerns about the latest direction on Nafta and said they hoped Canada would remain at the negotiating table and join the U.S.-Mexico deal soon.

"I think it is in their interest" to stay in Nafta, said Rep. Kevin Brady, the Texas Republican who chairs the House committee. He said that it is premature to say how Congress would react if it has to consider a U.S.-Mexico deal without Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday reiterated his view that a "good, fair deal" on a revised Nafta is still possible. He said the Trump administration was frustrated because "Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be."

The initial resistance from lawmakers is a setback for the administration because many Democrats are, like President Trump, skeptical of the benefits of unfettered trade. Many embrace the Trump administration's efforts to toughen trade regulations and raise labor standards in Mexico to prevent manufacturers from moving jobs and production abroad.

"We recognize the challenges with Canada, we recognize the challenges with labor standards, but to have an agreement to renegotiate Nafta means renegotiating Nafta," not a U.S.-Mexico pact, said Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who has worked closely with Mr. Lighthizer on the talks.

Lawmakers often react negatively to details of new trade agreements, and building congressional support usually takes at least months and sometimes involves concessions and side deals. Most trade agreements pass by narrow margins.

Mr. Lighthizer has said he had hoped his version of Nafta would gain support from a broad bipartisan majority of lawmakers. The deal would in any case require majority votes in the House and Senate to be enacted.

Democrats who have supported Mr. Trump's approach also expressed reservations about the details of the pact with Mexico, including the enforceability of labor provisions designed to raise standards there.

"There remains major work to be done," said Rep. Sandy Levin, a Michigan Democrat who wants Mexico to enact labor provisions.

Some labor groups frequently aligned with House Democrats have worried publicly about the enforceability of the provisions Mr. Lighthizer has negotiated with Mexico, leaving room for them to oppose Mr. Trump's Nafta deal even though they supported the direction of the negotiations.

Not all criticism was directed at the Trump administration. U.S. lawmakers -- notably senior Republicans -- have expressed impatience with Canadian officials for not reaching a deal with Mr. Lighthizer, echoing the frustration Mr. Trump expressed Wednesday.

Democrats, who have a chance of controlling the House next year during a Nafta vote, signaled they weren't ready to accept a two-country deal yet.

"We were never given notice that this would become a bilateral," said Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Washington Democrat whose district borders Canada.

--Paul Vieira in Ottawa contributed to this article.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com