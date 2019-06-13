Log in
Democrats announce 20 U.S. presidential candidates who qualify for first debate

06/13/2019
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday the 20 presidential candidates who will participate in the party's pivotal first debate in Miami later this month, dealing a blow to four hopefuls who will be excluded after failing to garner enough early support in polls or fundraising.Montana Governor Steve Bullock, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, and Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida, will not participate in the first debate.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

