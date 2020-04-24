Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Democrats urge U.S. to provide at least $5 billion in loans to bus industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:14pm EDT
Dennis Muilenburg Testifies Before the House

Two senior U.S. House Democrats on Friday asked the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve to direct at least $5 billion in loans to struggling over-the-road bus companies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal and Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio said between 80 and 95% of current motorcoach trips have been canceled or are not being booked and scheduled service operations are down 80-90% and over 3,000 companies are affected. "If bus companies go out of business, hundreds of thousands of travelers who rely on buses to get to their jobs and reach vital services, intermodal connections and educational facilities, especially in rural America, risk losing what may be their only means of transportation," they wrote.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pU.S. WEIGHS TAKING STAKES IN U.S. ENERGY COMPANIES, OTHER OPTIONS : Mnuchin
RE
01:34pCORONAVIRUS CAME TO NEW YORK FROM EUROPE, NOT CHINA : governor
RE
01:31pU.S. agency says no emergency small business loans for hedge funds, private equity
RE
01:28pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : CID Committee Hosts Webinar Discussing Credit in Current Market Conditions
PU
01:27pStocks struggle with muddled government pandemic response
RE
01:24pStocks struggle with muddled government pandemic response
RE
01:18pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Ministers and Secretaries of Agriculture of 34 countries of the Americas coordinate actions to guarantee food against COVID-19
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pIf You Need Cash Now, Don't Ignore the Tax Bill That Could Come Later
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group