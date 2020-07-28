Log in
Demographic Yearbook of Poland 2020

07/28/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Basic information on the numbers and structure of the population of Poland in 2019, and retrospective data prepared on the basis of population summaries. Data on vital statistics (characteristics of new marriages, adjudged divorces and separations, as well as births and deaths), as well as lifespan and forecast of the population's condition and structure. Information about internal and international population migrations, and international comparisons allowing for evaluating demographic changes in Poland in comparison with other countries.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:00:19 UTC
