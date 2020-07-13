Demographic situation in 2019

National Bureau of Statistics presents the statistical information on the demographic situation in the Republic of Moldova for the 2019 year, analyzed through the aspects of the demographic events, which took place during the same period. The indicators disaggregated by sex and age were recalculated on the basis of the usual resident population, which includes those who have lived mainly on the territory of the Republic of Moldova for the last 12 months, regardless of temporary absences.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.