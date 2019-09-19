Demy-Colton : Launches BioFuture in New York Spotlighting Disruptive Forces and Investment Opportunities in Healthcare and Digital Health

Demy-Colton, a leader in connecting life science and digital health executives, announced today the launch of BioFuture, a conference that brings together leading executives across healthcare and technology on April 27-29, 2020 at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York.

The healthcare industry is on the verge of a transformational shift that will affect all stakeholders. A wide range of companies – from pharma, biotech, payors, digital health startups to Fortune 500 companies – are already making strategic investments to brace themselves for this change. Conference attendees will take away critical insights from today’s innovative life science leaders and tomorrow’s most disruptive digital health tech innovators – to make the right partnership and investment decisions.

“This conference will be completely different from anything you’ve attended before, as it will feature the most influential decision-makers on panels fielding real-time audience questions,” said Sara Demy, CEO & Founder of Demy-Colton. “We’ll be discussing the most controversial and important topics in healthcare, where you’ll get actionable insights and forward-looking market intelligence, ranging from generics, the evolving model of biopharma, how AI and machine learning will disrupt drug development, and other key issues that will inform your decision making. Healthcare is transforming at breakneck speed and will not be recognizable in the next 5-10 years.”

BioFuture will be partnering with a number of leading media organizations, to provide real-time social media commentary on all the panels and speakers, a first of its kind in the healthcare industry.

“We’re excited about BioFuture, as it brings together key decision makers who are guiding change. They range from large pharma, to digital health startups, with active investor participation. This is a must-attend conference for anyone in the industry who wants to harness the evolution that is changing the life sciences sector and its ultimate impact on healthcare. You will hear raw debate and unfiltered comments about the future of this industry, to help guide your decision-making,” said Tim Opler, Ph.D., Partner and Co-Founder at Torreya and Dennis Purcell, Founder at Aisling Capital.

“BioFuture will feature today’s leading companies, investors, and innovators in life sciences and digital health, who will share their vision about how this sector will change while delivering unprecedented advances in healthcare. This is a must-attend conference with its unique focus on promoting further growth and innovation in the life sciences industry,” said Art Pappas, Founder and Managing Partner of Pappas Capital.

BioFuture’s program will feature plenary sessions, topical workshops, company presentations, investor meetings and one-2-one partnering meetings.

Conference topics will include:

Biopharma of the future. Convergence. Breakthrough technologies. Bioelectronics. Dementia. Metabesity. AI & Machine Learning. Innovations in Dx & Therapeutics. Genetic Medicine & Gene Editing. Wellness vs. Healthcare.

For more information about BioFuture, please visit www.biofuture.com.

About Demy-Colton

Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges and deliver on the promise of transformational science.

Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking and biotech community development on an international scale. Its investor conferences and CEO Summits build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision makers, investors, and thought leaders.

Demy-Colton sets a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive. Its events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow.

