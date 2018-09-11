Dengue - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug
pipeline analysis report on dengue. The report includes a
comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by
the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period
for the treatment of dengue. The report also includes a study of the
pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical
trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.
Dengue: An overview
Dengue is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus
which is typically a single positive-stranded RNA virus. Dengue is
transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquito, mainly Aedes
aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Dengue occurs when the virus
remains in the bloodstream for seven days, which in turn, infects the
blood of the person. Therefore, dengue can be transmitted through
exposure to infected blood, organs, or other tissues.
Dengue is prevalent in tropics and sub-tropics, owing to the optimal
rainfall in these regions, which creates a prominent environment for the
breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. Dengue occurs majorly in 100
countries of Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean.
According to CDC in June 2014, the WHO estimated that 50 to 100 million
infections occur yearly, which comprises of 500,000 DHF cases and 22,000
deaths, mostly among children. Most cases of dengue were reported in 48
continental states where most of the travelers and immigrants are found.
Dengue: Segmentation of pipeline molecules
Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different
phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of
administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality,
and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug
pipeline, the most preferred MoA remains immunostimulant, with around
56% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.
Between companies and institutions collaborate for utilizing the
technology properly, which is required for further development and
commercialization of molecules. In the current pipeline,
company+institution led the drug development space for the treatment of
dengue. Some of the key players include ABIVAX, BioNet-Asia, Codagenix,
and GlaxoSmithKline.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
1. Scope of the Report
2. Regulatory Framework
3. Drug Development Landscape
4. Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
Route of administration
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Mechanism of action
5. Recruitment Strategies
-
Geographical coverage
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
6. Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules
