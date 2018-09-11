Dengue - A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on dengue. The report includes a comprehensive research on the pipeline molecules under investigation by the pharmaceutical companies within the defined data collection period for the treatment of dengue. The report also includes a study of the pipeline molecules in various stages including, on-going clinical trials, discovery, and pre-clinical.

Dengue: An overview

Dengue is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus which is typically a single positive-stranded RNA virus. Dengue is transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Dengue occurs when the virus remains in the bloodstream for seven days, which in turn, infects the blood of the person. Therefore, dengue can be transmitted through exposure to infected blood, organs, or other tissues.

Dengue is prevalent in tropics and sub-tropics, owing to the optimal rainfall in these regions, which creates a prominent environment for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. Dengue occurs majorly in 100 countries of Asia, the Pacific, the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean. According to CDC in June 2014, the WHO estimated that 50 to 100 million infections occur yearly, which comprises of 500,000 DHF cases and 22,000 deaths, mostly among children. Most cases of dengue were reported in 48 continental states where most of the travelers and immigrants are found.

Dengue: Segmentation of pipeline molecules

Technavio’s research segments the pipeline molecules based on different phases of drug development including, therapies employed, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA), therapeutic modality, and the targets for the drugs under development. In the current drug pipeline, the most preferred MoA remains immunostimulant, with around 56% of the pipeline molecules administered through this mode.

Between companies and institutions collaborate for utilizing the technology properly, which is required for further development and commercialization of molecules. In the current pipeline, company+institution led the drug development space for the treatment of dengue. Some of the key players include ABIVAX, BioNet-Asia, Codagenix, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

1. Scope of the Report

2. Regulatory Framework

3. Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

4. Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

Route of administration

Therapeutic modality

Mechanism of action

5. Recruitment Strategies

Geographical coverage

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

6. Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

7. Discontinued and Dormant Molecules

