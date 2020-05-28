Log in
Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/28/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the denim jeans market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.38 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005736/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Denim Jeans Market. Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., H&M Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of sustainable manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of sustainable manufacturing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-denim-jeans-market-industry-analysis

Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Denim Jeans Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
  • Offline
  • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40188

Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our denim jeans market report covers the following areas:

  • Denim Jeans Market Size
  • Denim Jeans Market Trends
  • Denim Jeans Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of organic jeans as one of the prime reasons driving the denim jeans market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist denim jeans market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the denim jeans market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of denim jeans market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of organic jeans
  • Increase in demand for the customization of denim jeans
  • Increase in M&A activities and strategic alliances

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BESTSELLER AS
  • Capri Holdings Ltd.
  • H&M Group
  • Kering SA
  • Kontoor Brands, Inc.
  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • OTB Group
  • PVH Corp.
  • The Gap Inc.
  • VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
