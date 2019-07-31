Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Denise Levis Hewson Named to Telligen Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:33am EDT

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telligen, a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP company, announces the appointment of Denise Levis Hewson, BSN, RN, MSPH to its board of directors.

Ms. Levis Hewson has a career that spans nearly four decades as both a healthcare provider and nationally recognized leader in transforming primary care. She is a national expert and speaker on medical homes, care management and population health. She is currently the executive vice president of care management and provider services for Community Care of North Carolina as well as chief operating officer of the Community Care Physician Network, both with corporate offices in Raleigh, NC. In this dual-role, Levis Hewson provides strategies to support over 2,500 primary care clinicians currently caring for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians, including 700,000 Medicaid enrollees. These strategies help providers excel in improving quality of care, health outcomes and patient experience while lowering the cost of care.

"I am excited and honored to serve on Telligen's Board of Directors," said Levis Hewson. "Telligen has innovative leaders committed to developing and implementing strategies that improve the health of populations and truly transform delivery systems – making a positive difference for patients, clinicians and payers."

The Telligen board provides governance, leadership and guidance in service of the company's overall mission of transforming lives and economies by improving health by deploying proven health management solutions.

About Telligen
For more than 45 years, Telligen has been transforming lives and economies by improving health. Telligen serves commercial clients and government programs at the federal, state and local level, improving health outcomes for millions of people nationwide. For more information, visit www.telligen.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denise-levis-hewson-named-to-telligen-board-of-directors-300893499.html

SOURCE Telligen


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aK ELECTRIC : Karachi plunges into darkness with first drop of rain
AQ
07:54aASIF ZARDARI GOT RS 1.5 BILLION LOANS FROM NBP THROUGH FRAUD : Nab
AQ
07:53aCORPORATE RESULT : Mari Petroleum's profit spikes 58% to Rs24b
AQ
07:53aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : revenue beats but adds fewer-than-expected paid subscribers
RE
07:52aCLEAN HARBORS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51aNAWALOKA HOSPITALS : Kusal Mendis accompanied Avishka to visit his father's condition in the hospital
AQ
07:51aLombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement
PR
07:51aUSMI and JCRI-ABTS Receive FDA Approval to Conduct the First U.S. Clinical Trial Using Cold Atmospheric Plasma for the Treatment of Cancer
BU
07:50aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
PU
07:50aLOGWIN : sustains its position in an increasingly difficult market environment
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group